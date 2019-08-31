LaGRANGE PARK, Ill. — Jaden Williams took a knee in the Cardinal Ritter huddle, a huge shiny belt with spikes draped over his right shoulder.
A championship belt?
Actually, it was something better — and on this day, appropriate.
"It's a turnover belt," said Williams, a senior defensive back. "If you get a fumble, and interception, that's for you."
Ritter had plenty of belts to award Saturday.
Williams' interception of a tipped pass in the final minute was a fitting conclusion. The Lions intercepted Nazareth quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a Michigan recruit, four times. Ritter's own quarterback, Mekhi Hagens, threw for four touchdowns in the Lions' 32-21 win in the western Chicago suburb of LaGrange Park.
Hagens celebrated by skipping circles around the Nazareth field, all the way to the end zone.
"This win means a lot. A lot of people doubted us, everybody said we couldn't do it," said Hagens, who was 23-for-33 for 335 yards. "It's very big because they won the state championship and us playing them, Class 7A (in Illinois), it's big."
Indeed, Nazareth (0-1) is the defending state champ in 7A, Illinois' second-largest class. McCarthy, as a sophomore, threw just four interceptions the entire season with 35 touchdowns.
But this was Ritter's day.
Sophomores Ahmad Robinson and Milos Willis all intercepted McCarthy in the first half. Freshman Marvin Burks got the third pick before halftime. Ritter never trailed, leading 26-7 at one point late in the first half.
The Lions had a fifth interception, in the second half, waved off on a penalty.
"Marvin Burks, we added him last minute," Ritter coach Brandon Gregory said. "To pick off J.J. McCarthy period, for us to get five in a game, it's a testament to where we were able to disguise coverages and our guys stayed disciplined and did what they were asked to do."
Indeed, Nazareth's quick-strike offense that averaged nearly 40 points in a 13-1 season last year seemed disjointed.
McCarthy, a five-star prospect, threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Tyler Morris on the last play of the first half to cut Ritter's lead to 26-14. A 36-yard touchdown run by Jailon Welch on an end around made it 26-21 with 8:20 left in the third quarter, but Nazareth came up empty on its last five possessions of the game.
"They set up a great game plan," said McCarthy, 16-for-37 for 181 yards and a touchdown. "They've been scouting us since January. We didn't come out ready."
Ritter, for sure, did.
Marvin Burks (13 carries, 109 yards) broke off a 56-yard touchdown run around the left end on the game's fourth play of scrimmage. After a Nazareth three-and-out, Hagens found Luther Burden on a deep post for a 56-yard touchdown pass — the first of three scoring connections between the two seniors.
Hagens, who threw for 54 touchdowns as a junior, completed his first seven passes.
"I told my guys in the locker room we have to come out early and attack these guys," Hagens said. "That's what we did."
Nazareth closed within 14-7 on Derrick Strongs' 2-yard touchdown run, but Hagens had the answer. As two Nazareth defensive lineman collapsed the pocket, Hagens threaded the needle to Burden in double coverage for a 28-yard touchdown.
"That's just me being Mekhi Hagens, making plays," Hagens said, "making bad out of good."
Burden caught 11 passes for 154 yards, before leaving with an apparent cramp in the fourth quarter.
Burden's 5-yard touchdown catch gave Ritter its biggest lead, 26-7, with 33.8 seconds left in the first half. Hagens' fourth touchdown throw, a 21-yard pass on play-action to Keavion Long with 7:06 left, provided the final margin.
Nazareth beat Lutheran North 20-6 in last season's opener. This was Ritter's first trip to the Chicago area for a game.
"We bring some of the kids to showcases and camps, but we've never been for a game," Gregory said. "It's huge for our program. We just beat one of the best programs in the area, one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. The win has great magnitude. We have to build off it."