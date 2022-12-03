Cardinal Ritter takes down Reeds Spring to win first state championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The state championship game hadn’t been more than for 30 minutes when Brennan Spain laid a T-shirt commemorating an undefeated season on the table in the postgame press conference Saturday.

Cardinal Ritter had been waiting on this day for a long time and wasn’t going to get caught unprepared.

Ritter completed its perfect season with a resounding 46-7 victory over Reeds Spring in the Class 3 state championship game at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the top-ranked team in the Class 3 Missouri Media poll, Ritter (14-0) won its first title in its third state final appearance and first since 2018. The last two seasons ended in the state semifinals and the Lions were on a mission to make sure it didn’t happen again.

“The last two years put us in a position to be successful this year. Sometimes we don’t realize it. Sometimes the previous senior class doesn’t realize it. Sometimes somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb,” Spain said. “This offseason these guys bought in. This offseason these guys understood that the feeling we had, we didn’t want to feel it anymore.”

Ritter never trailed as senior standout running back and safety Marvin Burks Jr. scored a 1-yard touchdown on the Lions first drive after they recovered an onside kick attempt to start the game. The 6-foot-2 and 170-pound Mississippi-bound Burks rushed 21 times for 118 yards and scored four touchdowns. A selfless player that moved into the running back role when asked prior to the fall, Burks reflected on what made this season different from the last two.

“Putting our individual goals aside this year and just playing as one I feel like that’s what really got us over the hump this year,” Burks said.

Senior receiver Fredrick Moore was dynamic as well.

The 6-foot-1 and 150-pound Michigan recruit caught eight passes for 157 yards and scored two touchdowns. His first touchdown was an impressive display of speed as he raced past the Wolves secondary as junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. hit him over the top in stride for a 48-yard score to push the Lions lead to 40-7 with 2 minutes and 57 seconds to play in the third quarter. He found the end zone again when sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd fired a quick screen pass to him on the left sideline and Moore just bulldozed through a handful of arm tackles on his way to a 38-yard touchdown that kick started the mercy-rule running clock. Moore wanted more than anything to separate himself from the outstanding players that came before him.

"I know we’ve had a bunch of talent that came through our school," Moore said. "Jameson Williams, Luther Burden and I wanted to be the first to win the state championship and dominate. I had to end my history a different way."

McKay hit on 7 of 10 passes for 93 yards and one score. Boyd completed 6 of 9 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which was a 16-yard strike to his brother, senior receiver Ryan Boyd.

Making its first championship game in any boys sport in school history, Reeds Spring (11-3) tried to hold Ritter’s electric playmakers in check but doing so over the course of four quarters was a puzzle no opponent solved this season.

“It was a challenge. They’ve got a (Division I) athlete they can hand the ball to, a (Division I) athlete they can throw the ball to,” Reeds Spring coach Andy McFarland said. “They did a great job of getting athletes the ball in space. Definitely a handful.”

Ritter’s defense was no picnic to work around, either. In their first 11 games of the season the Lions hammered the opposition. They posted six shutouts and allowed 48 total points. They gave up a season-high 35 in their semifinal win at Pleasant Hill last week and were eager to get back on the field and unleash their frustration.

Reeds Spring just happened to be on the other side.

Ritter’s four defensive linemen generated pressure on their own and when it sent more defenders the Wolves were overwhelmed. The Lions sacked Reeds Spring junior quarterback Blandy Burall three times and made nine tackles for loss. Moore and sophomore cornerback Antonio Parker each had an interception. Burks led the team with nine total tackles and three tackles for loss.

When the defensive unit is playing together like that there was little Ritter’s opponents could do.

“It feels like the offense is in trouble,” said senior safety Lawrence McConnell who had sack and tackle for loss. “We keep handling our business.”

Reeds Spring broke up the shutout when Burall fired a pass to sophomore running back Jace Bolin who snuck behind the defense with a nice misdirection route for a 30-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-7 with 2:51 to play in the first half.

That was all the Wolves would muster as senior running back Preston Blubaugh rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries while playing with two broken ribs. Burall completed 11 of 28 passes for 120 yards.

“We’ve got some great receivers, we’ve got an all-state tight end, we’ve got guys that get wide open all year long and the windows were a lot smaller. Ritter made it really tough,” McFarland said. “It’s a championship level game and everything happens a little faster and those windows get a little bit smaller. That was the story of the game.”

Ritter’s victory was a long time coming for the school but it will be celebrated by not only current and former Lions but the residents of North St. Louis. It’s the first state championship for a north-side team since Sumner won the 1991 Class 4A championship, the last of legendary coach Lawrence Walls' more than two decades of dominance that included four titles and five runner-up finishes.

“It’s huge. I stressed to them what we’re doing is not just for us,” Spain said. “It’s not just for the Cardinal Ritter alum, it’s not just for the parents. It’s for the St. Louis inner city, the north side of St. Louis.”