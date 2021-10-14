Cardinal Ritter throws early scare into powerful Jackson before dropping non-league affair

Cardinal Ritter coach Brennan Spain and his team had the undefeated defending state champion Jackson Indians on their heels Thursday evening.

But the Indians regained their footing and posted a 28-8 victory over the Lions.

The game was played in a steady rain, but the turf field at Ritter meant there would be no quagmire for either team.

Jackson is the No. 1 ranked Class 5 school in the Missouri Football Coaches Poll.

Cardinal Ritter (3-5), which has lost three in a row, led Jackson 8-7 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the first half.

"I was thinking that we had a chance," Spain said. "We stayed true to who we were. We gave them a short field a few times and we didn't convert on some third downs. We dropped some passes and stuff. You live and you learn."

Jackson coach Brent Eckley didn't know if that was the first time his team had trailed this season.

"That's not something I necessarily look at," Eckley said. "It might have been the first time. If it wasn't, we hadn't trailed by more than a minute. Our kids have a lot of confidence in their abilities. We keep playing and competing."