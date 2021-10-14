Cardinal Ritter throws early scare into powerful Jackson before dropping non-league affair

Cardinal Ritter coach Brennan Spain and his team had the undefeated defending state champion Jackson Indians on their heels Thursday evening.
But the Indians regained their footing and posted a 28-8 victory over the Lions.
The game was played in a steady rain, but the turf field at Ritter meant there would be no quagmire for either team.
Jackson is the No. 1 ranked Class 5 school in the Missouri Football Coaches Poll.
Cardinal Ritter (3-5), which has lost three in a row, led Jackson 8-7 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the first half.
"I was thinking that we had a chance," Spain said. "We stayed true to who we were. We gave them a short field a few times and we didn't convert on some third downs. We dropped some passes and stuff. You live and you learn."
Jackson coach Brent Eckley didn't know if that was the first time his team had trailed this season.
"That's not something I necessarily look at," Eckley said. "It might have been the first time. If it wasn't, we hadn't trailed by more than a minute. Our kids have a lot of confidence in their abilities. We keep playing and competing."
Jackson (8-0) responded to the deficit by scoring two touchdowns in the final 57 seconds of the first half for a 21-8 lead.
Senior quarterback Cameron Marchi scored on a 1-yard run to kick-start the comeback. Marchi then ran in the two-point conversion for a 15-8 lead.
Ritter failed to move the ball on the next possession and had to punt with 8 seconds remaining. Alonzo Smith had his punt blocked by junior Tony Terry Jr. for the second time in the game. It was the seventh blocked punt by the team this season.
"He's an elite player," Eckley said. "Everybody knows he's going for the ball. There's not a whole lot of scheme there. It's just him going in there."
The ball went out of bounds on the Ritter 6-yard-line with 1.3 seconds on the clock.
Jackson spurned a field goal attempt and went for a touchdown.
The move paid off.
"We've got a great kicker. He's going on a visit to the University of Arkansas tomorrow," Eckley said of senior Logan Burns. "For as long as I've coached, I'm always thinking I've got a play. I couldn't have felt more confident about our play."
Marchi found talented junior Isaiah Davis all alone in the end one as time ran out. That gave Davis, a first-year starter, nine touchdowns (eight receiving, one rushing) in his last four games. For the season, he has 13 touchdowns.
"Isaiah is doing a great job stepping up and making plays for us," Eckley said.
The extra point attempt was wide right, but Jackson went into intermission with a more comfortable lead and some momentum.
The Indians' high-octane offense never got untracked in the slick conditions caused by the rain.
The Indians beats the Lions for the second time this season. The two teams met Oct. 1 in Jackson and the Indians scored a 42-8 victory. Both programs had an open date that needed filling so they played each other.
Jackson has won 22 consecutive games. The Indians have won 34 of their last 35. Carthage handed Jackson its last loss - a 27-21 overtime verdict in the 2019 state championship game.
The Indians have won 38 consecutive regular-season games. Their last regular-season setback came Sept. 22, 2017 when Poplar Bluff scored a 29-28 win over Jackson.
Conditions forced both sides to be conservative and run the ball. Jackson ran for 142 yards. Junior Tony Williams led the way 104 yards.
The Lions rushed for 131 yards. Senior running back Artrell Miller gained 101 yards on the ground.
Cardinal Ritter gave the Indians a wake-up call with a touchdown late in the second quarter. On a fourth-and-8, senior quarterback Pernell Beasley found senior Alonzo Smith over the middle at about the 15. Smith shook off a tackle and scooted in for the score. Miller ran in for a two-point conversion, giving the Lions an 8-7 lead.
A turnover led to Jackson's first touchdown. Sophomore middle linebacker Fisher Steven recovered a fumble by Miller at the Lions' 15. Williams ran in off tackle from the 5-yard line. Burns added the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 5:15 to play in the first quarter.
There was just one touchdown in the second half. Marchi scored on a 1-yard run with 26 seconds left in the game. A fake punt by Ritter failed and Jackson took possession at the Lions' 23. Six plays later, Marchi scored on a quarterback sneak.
"I thought we competed extremely well, especially under these conditions," Spain said. "We saw them two weeks ago. This time, we were more physical. We were able to establish the run. We just didn't get the outcome we wanted. I'm feeling really proud on how we looked from the last time two weeks ago until tonight. We gave them a game."
The Lions were hard to tame, Eckley said.
"If I was Cardinal Ritter's coach, I'd be extremely proud of my team," Eckley said. "They played really hard. They were gutsy. It was a good, physical game. It was great experience for us to play a rain game. We weren't real sharp execution-wise and Cardinal Ritter is partially responsible for that. They played well and hard and they are well coached."