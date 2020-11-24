Cardinal Ritter, Watson find their stride during Class 3 playoff run

Be wary if Devin Watson is standing on his 10 toes at the line of scrimmage.
He’s about to blow up whoever or whatever comes his way.
A 6-foot and 245-pound senior defensive end for the Cardinal Ritter football team, Watson is a devastating presence up front for the Lions. In this abbreviated season he’s made 24 tackles and has a pair of sacks. Watson has made a habit of breaking into the opposing backfield and smothering running backs. He’s pretty good at it when he’s in a three-point stance. Standing upright allows him to really showcase his speed.
Against Owensville on Oct. 30 in Ritter’s first postseason game this season, Watson was upright when he blew past the offensive line so fast he disrupted the Dutchmen quarterback handing off to a running back. The ball sprang loose, and after hopping this way and that, Watson corralled it and rumbled 34 yards the other way for a touchdown as the Lions rolled to a 57-8 victory, their first playoff win since the 2018 Class 3 semifinals.
Watson was on the varsity as a sophomore that season. Ritter finished as the runner-up to Trinity.
After being forced to forfeit their 2019 season due to the use of an ineligible player, the Lions have returned to the semifinals.
Ritter (4-3) hosts Blair Oaks (11-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
It’s the fourth semifinal appearance for Ritter in school history and first on campus since 2005, when the Lions made their semifinal debut.
Ritter’s offense receives and deserves an enormous amount of credit for the team’s success this season.
Star junior wide receiver Luther Burden III is rated among the top prospects in the nation at his position and has caught 24 passes for 654 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He verbally committed to Oklahoma in early October.
Senior running back Will Jackson has rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns. He verbally committed to Tulsa.
Senior quarterback TJ Atkins shifted from receiver in the offseason and has proven a capable signal caller as he’s thrown for 1,934 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted twice.
In their four wins this season, all in the playoffs, the Lions haven’t scored fewer than 45 points.
When Ritter matched up with St. Clair in the district championship, it erupted for 53 points. The Bulldogs had only given up 48 points in their other nine games combined.
The Lions are explosive, but if they’re going to make it back to the state championship game, their defense is going to have to remain dominant. In its quarterfinal win Saturday, Ritter held Kennett nearly 39 points below its season average in a 45-7 win. Kennett hasn’t scored less than 41 points in a game this season and it scored 50 or more points five times.
Then it ran into Ritter.
“Everything starts up front,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said.
Watson’s mission most days is to disrupt the opponent’s run game as much as possible.
If he can do that, he has confidence the Lions’ secondary will continue to impress as it has all postseason.
“If we stop the run then they have to pass the ball,” Watson said. “Our (defensive backs) are good.”
Watson’s play on the defensive line has been aided by his responsibilities the last two seasons — on the offensive line.
Watson played at guard, tackle and center as a sophomore and junior. He said the knowledge of various techniques that come with trying to block defensive linemen have made him harder to stop.
“I know how to block me,” he said. “I know what they’re going to try and do.”
Spain, Ritter’s first-year coach, said when he arrived and began assessing talent on the roster he found there was a need for some oomph on the defensive line. You can never have too many offensive linemen, but Spain felt comfortable with the pieces he had there. He also thought Watson would be able to showcase his strength, speed and motor on the defensive line.
“We had depth on the offensive line, he was needed more defensively,” Spain said. “Plus this is his last year. I want to put him in a position for someone to take a chance on him with some scholarship money.”
With each passing week the stage has grown for Watson and Ritter. A good showing against Blair Oaks will be the talk of Missouri. Blair Oaks turbo-clocked Lutheran North 44-9 last week in their quarterfinal. The Falcons dominated the second half and outscored the Crusaders 37-0. Lutheran North allowed 43 total points in its previous five games.
“I see a team that’s well-coached and extremely disciplined,” Spain said. “And, they’ve been here before.”
Ritter's seniors were here in 2018, but Spain wasn't with the team. But in a way, the Lions have faced down an opponent of this caliber this season.
Three times actually.
The Lions lost all three of their regular-season games, but they came against Francis Howell, Jackson and Helias. Those teams are a combined 33-2. Jackson (12-0) will play in the Class 5 semifinals and Helias (12-0) will play in the Class 4 semifinals this weekend. Howell lost to De Smet in a Class 6 district championship game.
Those high-powered opponents prepared Ritter for the challenges that awaited in the Class 3 tournament.
“Jackson was the best team we’ve faced,” Watson said. “They put their foot on your neck the whole game and never let off. We knew when it came to playoff time we’d be clicking.”
With its season on the line, Ritter has played its best football. After coming so close as a sophomore and not getting the chance as a junior, Watson is ready to end his season, and career, with a win. But to give himself that chance, he and the Lions will have to find their way past Blair Oaks.
“I’m just ready to play,” Watson said. “We’re trying to get to state and finish it off.”
