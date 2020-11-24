Cardinal Ritter, Watson find their stride during Class 3 playoff run

Then it ran into Ritter.

“Everything starts up front,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said.

Watson’s mission most days is to disrupt the opponent’s run game as much as possible.

If he can do that, he has confidence the Lions’ secondary will continue to impress as it has all postseason.

“If we stop the run then they have to pass the ball,” Watson said. “Our (defensive backs) are good.”

Watson’s play on the defensive line has been aided by his responsibilities the last two seasons — on the offensive line.

Watson played at guard, tackle and center as a sophomore and junior. He said the knowledge of various techniques that come with trying to block defensive linemen have made him harder to stop.

“I know how to block me,” he said. “I know what they’re going to try and do.”