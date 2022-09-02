Cardinal Ritter's experience shines through against Vashon in highly anticipated game

Marvin Burks Jr. felt he needed to put on a show Friday night.

The stage was the city of St. Louis.

A senior running back, wide receiver and safety for the Cardinal Ritter football team, Burks and his teammates had all eyes on them as they hosted Vashon in the first meeting between these neighboring schools. There wasn’t a seat to be had in the stadium and there were nearly as many people outside the fence, complete with barbecue grills and lawn chairs.

Ritter scored the first 23 points on its way to a 29-7 win. Burks was a workhorse for the Lions as he rushed 20 times for 124 yards and led the defensive charge that muzzled the Wolverines offense all night.

“It was really packed. It was second nature for me to have all these people out here and watching this great game,” Burk said. “I felt like I had to put on a show for them.”

The No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ritter (2-0) wasted little time giving the spectators what they came to see.

Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. fired a gorgeous dart to senior receiver Fredrick Moore that went for a 56-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the first quarter to give the Lions an 8-0 lead.

Sophomore running back Keon Sloan gave the Lions a 15-0 lead when he broke through the left side of the line for a 34-yard touchdown with 3 minutes and 41 seconds to play in the first.

McKay and Moore connected again, this time for a 20-yard touchdown strike on fourth-and-5 that put the Lions ahead 23-0 with 2:45 left in the first half.

A Michigan recruit, Moore caught five passes for 97 yards and scored twice. He chalked up the win to how the Lions performed as a whole.

“Just dominated up front, keeping our composure and staying disciplined,” Moore said. “That was our goal for today’s game. We’re not buying into the hype. We are the hype so we stay humble and we stay disciplined.”

McKay hit on 12 of 25 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. He rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, too.

Ritter led 23-0 at halftime.

The No. 6 small school, Vashon (1-1) was riding a wave of momentum after last week’s thrilling come-from-behind win over Kirkwood. The Wolverines were unable to match that success Friday night in large part because they couldn’t consistently move the ball. The running game that was so fruitful at Kirkwood dried up against Ritter.

Standout sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for 29 yards on 13 carries. Junior running back Marquis Gleghorn fared better as he carried the ball 14 times for 110 yards, much of which came on his 68-yard touchdown run.

When Gleghorn scored it cut the Lions' lead to 23-6 with 9:35 in the third quarter. Ritter answered back with a steady dose of Burks running the ball to the right side as it marched 66 yards. McKay capped the drive with his touchdown run.

“I had open lanes and I hit it hard when I saw it,” Burks said. “I wasn’t letting one man tackle me.”

Ritter was on the cusp of adding another score, but Hill came up with a nice interception at Vashon’s 5 and returned it to the 29.

The Wolverines cobbled together a 14-play drive that gave them first-and-goal at Ritter’s 7. But a penalty pushed them back on third down. The drive ended when they took a 9-yard loss on fourth down.

“We’re still trying to learn how to win,” Vashon coach Will Franklin said. “We’re a program that every year we’ve gotten better. This is all a part of it.”

Vashon senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III completed 10 of 19 passes for 74 yards. Junior receiver Zach Smith Jr. caught five passes for 47 yards to lead the Wolverines.

After last week’s game with McCluer was called before halftime, Ritter coach Brennan Spain felt good about how his Lions performed against a talented opponent. It was far from perfect but the Lions looked sharp at times and in the end they won.

“We understand it takes four quarters to make a dollar so we have to make sure we are locked in all four quarters,” Spain said. “Yes we made some mistakes, but Will is doing an amazing job with them.”

Spain, a Vashon alum, was happy his alma mater and Ritter played a game that garnered so much attention and love from the city. The number of high-profile games that are played within the city limits are few and far between. Spain hopes that changes going forward.