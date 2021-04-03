Carnahan earns program's first 2-0 start by storming back to beat Gateway STEM

Carnahan football coach Darren Hale had a simple message for his team at halftime after a miserable first half where the offense committed four turnovers and the defense yielded a long touchdown pass in the final seconds.
“This is our test to see if we’re a team that can come back when adversity hits,” Hale said.
The Cougars aced that test.
Keith Hudson, Tracy Fauntleroy and Carlo Holmes scored touchdowns in the final 11 minutes of the game Saturday as Carnahan erased a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Gateway STEM 30-26 at Cleveland NJROTC.
Carnahan (2-0), which ended a 21-game losing streak with an opening week win against Miller Career, won its first two games of a season for the first time since the inception of the program in 2008.
Leading 20-8 late in the third quarter, Gateway STEM appeared to be closing in on a game-clinching touchdown when senior Erion Jackson scampered 28 yards around left end. But the ball was knocked out of Jackson’s grasp and Carnahan recovered at its own 22-yard line.
“That turnover was the turning point,” Hale said.
The Cougars, who had accumulated only 44 total yards and two first downs through three quarters, started to find their offensive rhythm. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Holmes took a jet sweep 28 yards around right end and Fauntleroy plowed 21 yards up the middle on the next play.
Quarterback Terell Gray then rolled to his right and threaded a 3-yard strike to a well-defended Hudson just inside the front right pylon to cut Gateway STEM’s lead to 20-16. It was the only completion of the game for Gray, who was 0 for 7 before that perfectly placed laser.
“It was a tight end out and (Gateway STEM’s defender) played good coverage, but I thought I could get to the ball faster than he could,” Hudson said.
Hudson led the defensive charge on the next possession, pushing Gateway STEM back. On fourth down, the Jaguars’ punt attempt deflected off a blocker and into the arms of Carnahan senior Amari Fluelen, who returned it inside the Jaguars’ 5-yard line.
Fauntleroy powered in from there, and after the third successful two-point conversion, Carnahan enjoyed its first lead, 24-20.
For Hudson, the key to the turnaround was the ability to stay together.
“We didn’t blame each other,” Hudson said. “We had each other’s backs, we stayed locked in and we just kept going.”
Three consecutive incompletions and a punt gave the ball back to Carnahan, and Holmes closed the deal. He found a crease around the right side, eluded a tackler on the sideline and raced 51 yards to give the Cougars their third touchdown in 6 minutes and 8 seconds and open a 10-point cushion.
“It was set up with perfect blocks and I just did what they told me to do,” Holmes said.
Gateway STEM mounted a final drive that ended in a touchdown pass in the final minute from John Conner to Devon Johnson, but Carnahan terminated all hopes of a Jaguars comeback with the recovery of the onside kick.
“We didn’t quit either, it came down to that last (onside) kick,” Gateway STEM coach Jason Dulick said. “But there was a series or two that they started getting momentum and we wore down a little bit.”
The momentum was completely on the side of Gateway STEM through the first three quarters.
On the second play from scrimmage, Jaguars senior Erion Jackson raced around right end for a 38-yard gain. He plowed over a tackler to earn a first down, and then on a draw play scampered up the middle for 16 yards to put Gateway STEM in the red zone.
Jackson, who gained 60 of his 101 rushing yards on the opening drive, took a well-earned water break while senior Jaylan Williams took his first carry 17 yards into the end zone to put the Jaguars ahead 6-0.
“They were slicing us up on the inside runs, so we had to tighten down our box a little bit more and get our outside linebackers to work a little more to set the edge,” Hale said.
The Carnahan offense was faring no better than the defense. After Fluelen made a tremendous juggling interception on an anticipated screen pass to set up the Cougars deep in opponent territory, the offense failed to get a first down.
The next two times the Cougars touched the ball ended even worse as they muffed a punt and fumbled a shotgun snap, both times setting up the Jaguars in excellent field position.
Williams again exploded up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-0.
“Everything was clicking in the first half,” Dulick said. “We felt good, we were taking it to them, but a football game is four quarters and you have to finish the game.”
Carnahan junior Jaylen Politte appeared to change the momentum on the ensuing kickoff. Politte returned the kick 66 yards to the Gateway STEM 20-yard line, but Tajai Lopes, who gained 141 yards in the Cougars previous game, fumbled at Gateway STEM’s 1, one of four first half turnovers for Carnahan.
“We were making mistakes, we weren’t producing, but we didn’t give up,” Holmes said.
Another explosive punt return by Politte set up Carnahan for its only score of the half, a 2-yard plunge by Fauntleroy, but Gateway STEM immediately responded with its best drive of the game.
Assisted by a late hit penalty on third down, the Jaguars went 88 yards on nine plays. This time it was Williams showing his talent as a pass receiver, hauling in a 32-yard pass down the right sideline from Conner with 27 seconds left before intermission to take a 20-8 lead into halftime.
Compounding the Carnahan issues, the Cougars had committed 80 yards of penalties and granted Gateway STEM three first downs off them, but Hale refocused the team at halftime.
“We always teach them to stay focused in the game, don’t get emotional,” Hale said. “We know what we are capable of doing, just focus on working the system and we’ll get it right.”
And Carnahan certainly got it right in the fourth quarter, churning up 138 yards and scoring 22 points while holding Gateway STEM without a first down until the final drive.
“It is a testament to this team to be able to fight through the adversity. We want to continue to build that into our culture,” Hale said.