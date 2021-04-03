Carnahan earns program's first 2-0 start by storming back to beat Gateway STEM

“It was set up with perfect blocks and I just did what they told me to do,” Holmes said.

Gateway STEM mounted a final drive that ended in a touchdown pass in the final minute from John Conner to Devon Johnson, but Carnahan terminated all hopes of a Jaguars comeback with the recovery of the onside kick.

“We didn’t quit either, it came down to that last (onside) kick,” Gateway STEM coach Jason Dulick said. “But there was a series or two that they started getting momentum and we wore down a little bit.”

The momentum was completely on the side of Gateway STEM through the first three quarters.

On the second play from scrimmage, Jaguars senior Erion Jackson raced around right end for a 38-yard gain. He plowed over a tackler to earn a first down, and then on a draw play scampered up the middle for 16 yards to put Gateway STEM in the red zone.

Jackson, who gained 60 of his 101 rushing yards on the opening drive, took a well-earned water break while senior Jaylan Williams took his first carry 17 yards into the end zone to put the Jaguars ahead 6-0.

“They were slicing us up on the inside runs, so we had to tighten down our box a little bit more and get our outside linebackers to work a little more to set the edge,” Hale said.