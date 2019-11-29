When: 3 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 5 semifinal
Records: Carthage 10-2; Fort Zumwalt North 12-0
Rankings: Carthage No. 5 Class 5 Missouri Media; Fort Zumwalt North No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Carthage 64, Glendale 34; Fort Zumwalt North 24, Chaminade 21
Up next: Winner of Jackson-Staley in the championship.
Broadcasts: Prepcasts.com will broadcast video of the game.
On Carthage: Makes fourth semifinal appearance in five years. Has yet to play for a state championship. Has lost to eventual state champion the last two seasons. Last year it was Vianney, 36-21, and the year before it was Staley, 54-13. Knocked out Glendale in a wild game that included Glendale coach Mike Mauk's ejection and fireworks that went off during the game. Offense piled up 524 rushing yards. Running back Tyler Mueller led the way as he rushed 22 times for 288 yards and five touchdowns. ...Two losses this season came to Joplin, 56-55 and Webb City, 32-7, both of which are still playing.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Makes third semifinal appearance in four years and fourth in school history. Finished as the Class 5 runner up in 2016 in lone championship game appearance. Trailed Chaminade 14-0 at the end of the first quarter for largest deficit this season. Just the second time this season the Panthers did not score in the first quarter. Scored 24 unanswered points then held on for a quarterfinal victory. ...Senior quarterback Cairo Payne has completed 61 of 83 passes for 980 yards, 15 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 1,498 yards and 24 touchdowns. Senior receiver Izaiah Hatrup has 1,213 combined rushing and receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. Chris Futrel has rushed for 601 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Max Martin has 101 tackles and six sacks. Junior linebacker Parker Monnig has 83 tackles and 24 sacks. Hartrup has four interceptions.