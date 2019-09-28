WELLSTON – Caleb Carvin was flying under the radar. The Normandy High senior tailback was averaging 263 rushing yards and three touchdowns per game,
And it seemed that nobody was paying attention.
Chicago Hope took notice.
Packing the entire defense at the line of scrimmage, the Eagles' defense held Carvin to just 11 yards on 11 carries in the first half and senior quarterback Trevor Land accounted for five touchdowns as Chicago Hope defeated Normandy 51-6 on Saturday.
“In the beginning, we just weren’t clicking on offense, the holes just weren’t there,” Carvin said.
The Chicago Hope offense took little time to start clicking.
On the Eagles’ first possession, Land kept the ball on a read option and scooted 45 yards down the left sideline to set up the first touchdown, a 9-yard run from Daniel Mendoza. Later in the half, Land scored two rushing touchdowns of his own as Chicago Hope opened up a 24-0 halftime lead.
“Inside zone (running) was working because of the three-front they had and that they were blitzing the two outside (linebackers),” Land said. “Our linemen just had to put their hands in the ground and move them.”
On his first carry of the second half, Carvin appeared to be stuffed in the backfield again, but he somehow escaped a bevy of defenders, reversed field, made several cuts and exploded down the left sideline for an electric 80-yard touchdown.
“Coach always tells us to work with what we’ve got, so I just had to make the best of it,” Carvin said. “I feel like I’m able to make certain cuts that most running backs can’t.”
Carvin, who received only one more carry in the second half, but did return a kickoff 42 yards, says he models his cutting ability after DeAnthony Thomas, who starred at the University at Oregon and now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Meanwhile, Land was proving he could also move the Chicago Hope offense by the air. He fired touchdown passes of 14 and 35 yards, then returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to close out the scoring.
A bright spot for the Normandy defense was the play of safety Christian Vinso, who picked off two Land passes, giving him four interceptions in four games.
“I just think, look for the ball, and go get it,” Vinso said of his prowess for intercepting passes.
Chicago Hope (3-2) was the back-to-back Chicago Catholic Red League champion, but when its conference realigned this year, the Eagles were left out, leaving them searching for seven opponents for the upcoming season.
Coach Christopher Mallette contacted Normandy, setting up back-to-back weeks of heavy travel. Last week, the Eagles flew to Santa Barbara, California to play Bishop Diego High School.
“Normandy was a great host. We have a lot of the same experiences, just in different cities,” Mallette said. “There’s a bigger thing involved here. When you get a team from Chicago and a team from St. Louis, and the (players) see how the coaches, parents, and administrators engage each other, it sets a tone for mutual respect for one another.”
Normandy (2-3) has not had a winning season since the 2009 campaign when it went 10-3. For quarterback Demetrius Buchanan, who had 103 yards passing on the afternoon, the key to having a successful season lies in not dwelling on losses like the one the Vikings suffered on Saturday.
“We just can’t give up on each other. We’re a good team and we just have to work as a team,” he said.
Carvin added, “We have to work harder at practice and come out stronger next game.”