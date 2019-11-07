When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal
Records: CBC 8-2; De Smet 10-0
Rankings: CBC No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: CBC 27, SLUH 14; De Smet 49, Pattonville 7
Up next: Winner of Francis Howell-Hazelwood Central
On CBC: Has not been eliminated prior to a district championship game since current playoff system was implemented in 2012. Survived SLUH's upset bid last week by outscoring the Jr. Billikens 17-0 in the second half. Sophomore quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne has thrown for 1,623 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He's rushed for 806 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Patrick Heitert has thrown for 508 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 703 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Ray Lingard has rushed for 415 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Chevalier Brenson has caught 43 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Zach Hahn has caught 46 passes for 662 yards and eight touchdowns. ...At linebacker, Lingard leads the way with 86 tackles and six sacks. Senior defensive end Michael West has 59 tackles and six sacks. Senior defensive back Cameron Powell and sophomore defensive back Blair Schonhorst each have five interceptions.
On De Smet: Gave CBC its first Metro Catholic Conference loss in 10 years when it won the regular season meeting 42-14 on Sept. 20. Won the MCC for the first time in 10 seasons. Alternates between senior quarterbacks AJ Fraser and Michael Wheeler. Fraser has thrown for 702 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Wheeler has thrown for 831 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running backs Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider have combined to rush for 2,325 yards and 38 touchdowns. Junior receiver Ra'Shod Smith-Harvey has caught 31 passes for 441 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver and Notre Dame recruit Jordan Johnson has 21 receptions for 441 yards and eight touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Carter Edwards has 90 tackles and three sacks. Junior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has 61 tackles and 10 sacks. Senior defensive lineman Armon Wallace has 14 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive end/linebacker and West Virginia recruit Lanell Carr has 30 tackles and five sacks. Junior defensive back Jakailin Johnson has 29 tackles and three interceptions.