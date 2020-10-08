CBC Cadets at De Smet Spartans

When: Noon Saturday.

Note: Spectators will be restricted. This game is not open to the general public.

Records: CBC 1-0; De Smet 0-0.

Rankings: CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.

Last week: CBC 42, Eureka 14.

On CBC: Opened up in Week 6 with an impressive win over Eureka at Northwest–Cedar Hill. Junior quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne shined in his season debut as he completed 15 of 18 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-high 58 yards and a score. Senior receiver Zach Hahn caught seven passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier “Karate” Brenson caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Isaac Cyr made 12 tackles. Junior Kendall Huston had two sacks and two tackles for loss. Defense had five total sacks.

On De Smet: Defending Class 6 champion makes season debut. Won both the regular season Metro Catholic Conference matchup and the district semifinal matchup against CBC last season to end a 10-game losing streak. … Returned its trio of NCAA Division I running backs in Rico Barfield (Ball State), Taj Butts (Missouri) and Darez Snider (Miami, Ohio) who combined for rush for nearly 3,400 yards and 49 touchdowns last season. Offensive line return mostly intact and includes Hutson Lillibridge (Tulane). … Defense returns significant strength with defensive back Jakailin Johnson (Ohio State), linebacker Carter Edwards (126 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions) and defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo (Missouri) and Dakote Doyle (Baylor).

