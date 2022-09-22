CBC Cadets at De Smet Spartans

When: 6 p.m. Friday
Records: CBC 3-1 overall, 2-0 Metro Catholic Conference; De Smet 2-2, 2-0.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: CBC 56, Chaminade 7; De Smet 56, Vianney 7.
On CBC: Won both the regular season and postseason meetings with De Smet last season after losing four in a row. ... Holds a 20-11 lead in the series since 1999. … Offense has scored 41 or more points in three of four games this season. … Splits time between junior quarterback Cole McKey and sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley Jr. McKey has completed 26 of 42 passes for 399 yards, four touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Wiley has completed 18 of 32 passes for 411 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 353 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 20 passes for 475 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Corey Simms has eight receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior Kyan Franklin has 29 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has 13 tackles.
On De Smet: Has won consecutive games after dropping neutral-site games against Springfield, Ohio, and IMG Academy. … Lost its last two against CBC after ripping off four successive wins between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 49 of 73 passes for 726 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Six different players have rushed for at least one touchdown. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 14 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Keshawn Ford has 13 receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Cameron Wright has caught 10 passes for 128 yards. … Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd has 20 tackles and seven sacks. Senior defensive lineman Trevon Piggee-Blake has 13 tackles and three sacks. Senior linebacker Jason King has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and recovered a fumble. As a unit the defense has made nine interceptions and recovered three fumbles.