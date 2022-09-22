CBC Cadets at De Smet Spartans

On CBC: Won both the regular season and postseason meetings with De Smet last season after losing four in a row. ... Holds a 20-11 lead in the series since 1999. … Offense has scored 41 or more points in three of four games this season. … Splits time between junior quarterback Cole McKey and sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley Jr. McKey has completed 26 of 42 passes for 399 yards, four touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Wiley has completed 18 of 32 passes for 411 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 353 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 20 passes for 475 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Corey Simms has eight receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior Kyan Franklin has 29 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has 13 tackles.