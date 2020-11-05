CBC Cadets at De Smet Spartans

On De Smet: Reigning Class 6 state champion has won three in a row against Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC. Beat the Cadets in the regular season and district semifinals in 2019. …Played two regular season, games including a 41-21 victory over CBC. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione and sophomore quarterback Byron McNair have split time this season. Marcione has thrown for 313 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. McNair has thrown for 215 yards. … Senior running back and Ball State recruit Rico Barfield has rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back and Miami Ohio recruit Darez Snider has rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver Gavin Bomstad has caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Six different receivers have caught three or more passes. Four receivers have at least one touchdown reception. … Junior Chris Skiljan has made 32 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson has made 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. … Eight Spartans have at least one sack.