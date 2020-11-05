CBC Cadets at De Smet Spartans

When: 6 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 CBC 4-1; No. 1 De Smet 3-0.
Rankings: CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: CBC 63, Marquette 28; De Smet 55, Francis Howell Central 0.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: No. 2 Francis Howell.
On CBC: Rematches with De Smet in district semifinal for second consecutive season. Lost regular season meeting with De Smet 41-21 on Oct. 10. ... Junior quarterbacks Ayden Robinson-Wayne and Patrick Heitert have split time this season. Robinson-Wayne has thrown for 494 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 84 yards and another touchdown. Heitert has thrown for 944 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted once while rushing for 197 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 374 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Hahn has caught 31 passes for 505 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier Brenson has caught 23 passes for 452 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior Isaac Cyr has made 31 tackles. … Junior Kendall Huston has made 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks. … Senior safety and Ball State recruit Jordan Marshall has made 22 tackles and three interceptions.
On De Smet: Reigning Class 6 state champion has won three in a row against Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC. Beat the Cadets in the regular season and district semifinals in 2019. …Played two regular season, games including a 41-21 victory over CBC. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione and sophomore quarterback Byron McNair have split time this season. Marcione has thrown for 313 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. McNair has thrown for 215 yards. … Senior running back and Ball State recruit Rico Barfield has rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back and Miami Ohio recruit Darez Snider has rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver Gavin Bomstad has caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Six different receivers have caught three or more passes. Four receivers have at least one touchdown reception. … Junior Chris Skiljan has made 32 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson has made 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. … Eight Spartans have at least one sack.
