CBC Cadets at East St. Louis Flyers

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.
Records: CBC 1-0; East St. Louis 0-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: CBC 41, Milton, Ga. 27; Baltimore St. Frances 20, East St. Louis 13.
On CBC: Rematches with East St. Louis after last year’s Week 1 barnburner at CBC. The Flyers escaped with a 48-44 win. It was the Cadets’ lone loss last season as they went on to win their fourth Class 6 state title since 2014. … Looked sharp in last week’s win over nationally ranked Milton. Rotated between junior quarterback Cole McKey and sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley. McKey hit on 8-of-16 passes for 79 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Wiley was 5 of 10 for 94 yards and a score. Senior running back Dylan Van rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Ralph Dixon rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Jeremiyah Love had 42 yards and a touchdown on eight carries but missed a chunk of the game after needing assistance walking off the field in the first half. He returned in the fourth quarter. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan hauled in five passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior Kyan Franklin made a team-high 10 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick had seven tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior Mark Lumpkin made four tackles and two sacks. Defensive line was dynamite as it forced Milton senior quarterback Luke Nickel to throw on the run much of the night.
People are also reading…
On East St. Louis: Faces CBC for the third time since 2016. Has won both of the previous matchups by a combined eight points. … The last time the Cadets played at East Side the Flyers scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute after a crucial fourth-down call went their way. … Nearly pulled off an upset of nationally ranked St. Frances only to have it dissolve in the final two minutes. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle completed 12 of 27 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once. Rushed for a touchdown as well. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin rushed for 38 yards on 18 carries. Senior receiver Caiden Rogers caught three passes for 45 yards. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon made 13 tackles and a sack. Junior defensive back Jaion Jackson made 12 tackles. Sophomore safety Sael Reyes made five tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden made four tackles and an interception.