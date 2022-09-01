CBC Cadets at East St. Louis Flyers

On CBC: Rematches with East St. Louis after last year’s Week 1 barnburner at CBC. The Flyers escaped with a 48-44 win. It was the Cadets’ lone loss last season as they went on to win their fourth Class 6 state title since 2014. … Looked sharp in last week’s win over nationally ranked Milton. Rotated between junior quarterback Cole McKey and sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley. McKey hit on 8-of-16 passes for 79 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Wiley was 5 of 10 for 94 yards and a score. Senior running back Dylan Van rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Ralph Dixon rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Jeremiyah Love had 42 yards and a touchdown on eight carries but missed a chunk of the game after needing assistance walking off the field in the first half. He returned in the fourth quarter. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan hauled in five passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior Kyan Franklin made a team-high 10 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick had seven tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior Mark Lumpkin made four tackles and two sacks. Defensive line was dynamite as it forced Milton senior quarterback Luke Nickel to throw on the run much of the night.