When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: CBC 1-0; Edwardsville 1-0
Rankings: CBC No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; Edwardsville No. 5 STLhighschoolsports.com large school, No. 6 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press
Last week: CBC 65, O'Fallon 28; Edwardsville 7, McCluer North 6
On CBC: Has won previous two meetings with Edwardsville. Sophomore quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne made a smashing varsity debut as he completed 13 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Chevalier Brenson caught six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Zach Hahn caught four passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. ...Defense allowed 14 points in the first quarter, then allowed 14 the rest of the game. Senior Ray Lingard had 11 tackles and senior defensive end Michael West had 10 tackles.
On Edwardsville: Picked up weather-shortened victory over McCluer North after the game was called late in the first quarter. Junior running back Justin Johnson scored the tying touchdown with a 37-yard gallop with 2 minutes, 6 seconds to play in the first. Jonathan Rothert's extra-point kick was the difference. Tornado sirens sounded shortly after the Tigers kicked off following their touchdown.