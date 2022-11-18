CBC Cadets at Liberty North Eagles

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

What: Class 6 semifinal.

Records: CBC 11-1; Liberty North 12-0.

Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media; Liberty North, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.

Last week: CBC 42, Marquette 7; Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 7.

Up next: Winner of De Smet (7-5) and Lee’s Summit North (11-1) in Class 6 state championship game at 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at Faurot Field.

On CBC: Reigning Class 6 champion won second consecutive district championship and makes seventh semifinal appearance in nine seasons. … Defeated Liberty North 48-21 in state championship game last season. … Has won 10 games in a row since Week 2 loss at East St. Louis, the only team to defeat the Cadets the past two seasons. … Outscored its district tournament opponents 140-16. …Has not lost to a Missouri public school since Blue Springs defeated it 35-21 in the 2016 Class 6 semifinals. … Senior running backs Jeremiyah Love, Ralph Dixon and Dylan Van have combined to rush for 2,365 yards and score 43 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 53 receptions for 949 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Cole McKey has passed for 1,552 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior linebacker Michael Teason has made 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior Lucas McAllister has made 58 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.

On Liberty North: Won third consecutive district championship. … Finished as the Class 6 runner up last season after it was defeated by CBC 48-21. … Opened the season with a 17-7 win over fellow Class 6 semifinalist Lee’s Summit North. … Has held all 12 of its previous opponents to 14 or fewer points. Has just one shutout this season. … Andy Lierman took over as head coach during the offseason after Greg Jones took an assistant coaching position with the University of Oregon's football program. … Senior quarterback Sam Van Dyne has passed for 2,182 yards and 22 touchdowns and has not been intercepted. Has rushed for seven touchdowns. Senior running back Hayden Davidson has rushed for 948 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Micahjo Barnett has rushed for 825 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Keelan Smith has made 46 receptions for 837 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Melvin Laster has made 76 tackles and four sacks. Senior defensive back Brandon Miller has made 52 tackles and six interceptions.