CBC Cadets at O’Fallon Panthers

On CBC: Nearly knocked off nationally rated East St. Louis in a back-and-forth Week 1 showdown. Explosive offense was on full display as senior quarterback Patrick Heitert passed for 410 yards and two touchdowns. Had more than 300 yards in the first half. … Senior wide receiver and former quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne showed his dynamic athleticism as he caught two passes and turned them into 99 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Justus Johnson caught four passes for 94 yards and a score. … Junior running back Dylan Van rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, junior running back Ralph Dixon scored two touchdowns and junior running back Jeremiyah Love had two carries one of which he turned into an 81-yard touchdown. … Standout junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant led the way with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston made 10 tackles and a sack.