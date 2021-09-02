CBC Cadets at O’Fallon Panthers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: CBC 0-1; O’Fallon 1-0.
Rankings: CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media; O’Fallon, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 9 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: East St. Louis 48, CBC 44; O’Fallon 34, Normal West 7.
Stream: YouTube.com, search Cadet Student Network.
On CBC: Nearly knocked off nationally rated East St. Louis in a back-and-forth Week 1 showdown. Explosive offense was on full display as senior quarterback Patrick Heitert passed for 410 yards and two touchdowns. Had more than 300 yards in the first half. … Senior wide receiver and former quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne showed his dynamic athleticism as he caught two passes and turned them into 99 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Justus Johnson caught four passes for 94 yards and a score. … Junior running back Dylan Van rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, junior running back Ralph Dixon scored two touchdowns and junior running back Jeremiyah Love had two carries one of which he turned into an 81-yard touchdown. … Standout junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant led the way with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston made 10 tackles and a sack.
On O’Fallon: Faces CBC for the third consecutive fall season. Lost the previous two meetings 123-34. … Junior quarterback Colt Michael completed 14 of 27 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once against Normal West. He also rushed for a touchdown. Junior running back Chris Caldwell rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Deandre Lawrence rushed for 52 yards and a score. Senior receiver Tamarion Bivines caught five passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive end Tanner Hollerich made seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and two sacks. Sophomore cornerback Jordan Suggs made six tackles and an interception. The defense had seven total sacks and made two interceptions.