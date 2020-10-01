CBC Cadets vs. Eureka Wildcats

On CBC: Faces Eureka for the fourth time since 2012. Won the previous three meetings by an average of 30 points per game. … This will be CBC’s first regular-season game against a St. Louis County public school since it played Eureka and Lindbergh in 2013. … Junior quarterback Adyen Robinson-Wayne was dynamic last season as he threw for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. Senior receiver Chevalier “Karate” Brenson caught 44 passes for 676 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Senior receiver Zach Hahn caught 48 passes for 738 yards and eight touchdowns last season. …Senior safety Jordan Marshall is a three-year starter and the leader of the defense. He made 45 tackles and two interceptions last season. Junior Blair Schonhorst made five interceptions and 24 tackles last season. Senior linebacker Calvin Carey made 62 tackles as a junior.