CBC Cadets vs. Eureka Wildcats

When, where: 5 p.m. Saturday, Northwest–Cedar Hill High.
Rankings: CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Eureka, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.
Last season: CBC 8-3; Eureka 10-2.
Stream: YouTube.com/user/CBCCSN
On CBC: Faces Eureka for the fourth time since 2012. Won the previous three meetings by an average of 30 points per game. … This will be CBC’s first regular-season game against a St. Louis County public school since it played Eureka and Lindbergh in 2013. … Junior quarterback Adyen Robinson-Wayne was dynamic last season as he threw for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. Senior receiver Chevalier “Karate” Brenson caught 44 passes for 676 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Senior receiver Zach Hahn caught 48 passes for 738 yards and eight touchdowns last season. …Senior safety Jordan Marshall is a three-year starter and the leader of the defense. He made 45 tackles and two interceptions last season. Junior Blair Schonhorst made five interceptions and 24 tackles last season. Senior linebacker Calvin Carey made 62 tackles as a junior.
On Eureka: Meets CBC for the fourth time since 2012. Has not won any of the three previous meetings. Most recent meeting came in the 2017 Class 6 semifinals, a 42-7 win by the Cadets. … Senior quarterback Carter Davis made his varsity debut as a freshman against CBC in 2017 and threw a touchdown pass. A three-year starter, Davis has set school records for most career passing yards (4,299), most passing yards in a season (2,272) and most touchdowns in a season (23). Junior running back Jaquari Parks rushed for 690 yards and four touchdowns last season before injuries derailed his sophomore season. Senior Tommie Davis is the top returning receiver after he made 21 catches for 434 yards and five touchdowns last fall. … Senior linebacker Trace Ruckman is the top returning defensive player after making 106 tackles and four sacks as a junior.
