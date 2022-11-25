CBC Cadets vs. Lee’s Summit North Broncos

On CBC: Reigning Class 6 champion. … Has won 10 consecutive games after losing at East St. Louis in Week 2. The Flyers are the only team to beat the Cadets over the past two seasons. … Defeated Lee’s Summit North 28-21 in the state semifinals last season. It was the smallest margin of victory for CBC during last year’s postseason. … Has not lost to a Missouri public school since 2016 when Blue Springs beat it in the state semifinals. … Sixth state championship game appearance since 2014. Has finished as the runner up just once in that stretch when it was defeated by Blue Springs South in 2015. … Gives the Metro Catholic Conference a team in at least one state championship game for the ninth consecutive season. … Senior running back and Notre Dame recruit Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 1,080 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 868 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 721 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 55 passes for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Cole McKey has passed for 1,6455 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Returned a senior-laden and experienced offensive line that has dominated this season. … Senior linebacker and Missouri State recruit Michael Teason has made 91 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Northwestern recruit Tyler Gant has made 54 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 45 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Senior Kyan Franklin has made 86 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks.