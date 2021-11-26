CBC Cadets vs. Liberty North Eagles

When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Faurot Field.
What: Missouri Class 6 championship.
Records: CBC 12-1; Liberty North 11-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; Liberty North, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: CBC 28, Lee’s Summit North 21; Liberty North 35, Troy 21.
Championship game appearances: CBC 7 (2006, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021); Liberty North 1 (2021).
On CBC: Has won 12 in a row since its 48-44 home loss to East St. Louis in Week 1. … Rallied for 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat Lee’s Summit North last week. … Has won its previous two state title game appearances in 2017 and 2018. All three of its championship game losses have come against Blue Springs South. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert rushed for two short fourth-quarter touchdowns last week to give him 12 on the season. Has passed for 2,878 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 51 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Kyran Franklin has made 82 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 68 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston has made 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and five interceptions. Senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Liberty North: Makes first state title game appearance, but its coach, Greg Jones, won two state championships during his tenure at Kearney, where he went 119-23. … Has strong special teams with kicker Blake Craig, who has 13 field goals this season, including one from 50 yards. … Running back Cayden Arzola rushed for 105 yards and scored twice against Troy. On the season he’s rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Quarterback Sam Van Dyne has passed for 2,036 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior receiver Justis Braden has 39 receptions for 668 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Tate McGuire has 28 receptions for 464 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore Melvin Laster has made 70 tackles and eight sacks. Junior Eric Henkel has made 59 tackles. Defense has 11 interceptions and recovered 10 fumbles.