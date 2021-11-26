CBC Cadets vs. Liberty North Eagles

On CBC: Has won 12 in a row since its 48-44 home loss to East St. Louis in Week 1. … Rallied for 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat Lee’s Summit North last week. … Has won its previous two state title game appearances in 2017 and 2018. All three of its championship game losses have come against Blue Springs South. … Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert rushed for two short fourth-quarter touchdowns last week to give him 12 on the season. Has passed for 2,878 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 51 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Kyran Franklin has made 82 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has made 68 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Kendall Huston has made 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and five interceptions. Senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.