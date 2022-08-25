CBC Cadets vs. Milton (Ga.) Eagles

When, where: 4:30 p.m. Friday in Canton, Ohio.

Note: This game is part of the two-day Freedom Bowl being play at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Tom Benson Stadium.

Last season: CBC 13-1, Class 6 state champion; Milton 13-2, Georgia Class AAAAAAA runner-up.

Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; Milton, No. 15 Georgia all-class MaxPreps.

Last week: Lipscomb Academy 17, Milton 7.

On CBC: Returns significant contributors on both sides of the ball, including its entire offensive line led by junior left tackle Bryce Parson (6-3, 250) and senior left tackle Josh Gregory (6-7, 260). Senior running back Jeremiyah Love rushed for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns and averaged more than 10 yards per carry. Senior running backs Ralph Dixon and Dylan Van combined to rush for 1,486 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan made 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. The biggest question facing the Cadets is who steps in at quarterback. … Senior defensive lineman and Northwestern recruit Tyler Gant made 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and a pair of interceptions. Senior linebackers Kyan Franklin led the team with 89 tackles last season. Fellow senior linebacker Michael Teason had 64 tackles and recently committed to Missouri State.