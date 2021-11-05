CBC exacts revenge with mercy-rule win over De Smet

CBC wasted little time exorcising its demons. The Cadets needed less than two minutes to go 82 yards on five plays on the game’s opening drive. Junior running back Dylan Van scored a 5-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 82 seconds into the game. Van added a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The No. 3 large school and No. 4 team in Class 6, De Smet (8-3) picked up one first down on its opening drive before it punted. The Spartans managed just five first downs all game as their offense was unable to find any traction.

“We were never able to get going offensively,” De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “They did a great job stopping us in the run, they took away our top two receivers, we dropped a lot balls and we had a lot of miscues. We shot ourselves in the foot offensively over and over again.”

De Smet’s only score came off a CBC miscue. The Cadets marched from their own 16-yard line to the Spartans’ 1. Love had a spectacular 46-yard run as part of the drive. On third-and-goal at the 1, CBC senior quarterback Patrick Heitert didn’t field the snap cleanly. As he attempted to pick it up the Spartans pounced. Junior linebacker Elijah Thomas snatched up the ball and raced 95 yards the other way for the touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 3:27 in the first.