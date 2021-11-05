CBC exacts revenge with mercy-rule win over De Smet

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Jeremiyah Love couldn’t find the pickle juice.
A junior running back for the CBC football team, Love battled cramps all game but was still electric Friday night. Love he rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns as the Cadets overpowered rival De Smet 42-7 in a Class 6 District 1 semifinal at Ross Stadium on the campus of CBC.
“I was looking for that pickle juice in the locker room,” Love said with a laugh. “I had cramps all game. I had to play through it. The run game had to be tough and the offense really needed us so I had to step it up.”
The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, CBC (10-1) advanced to host St. Louis U. High (8-3) in the district championship game next Friday.
It’s the first time since 2018 CBC has advanced to the district final. The Cadets were knocked out in the district semifinals the last two seasons by the Spartans. Payback had been brewing at CBC for a year and it finally came to fruition in the form of a mercy-rule running clock victory.
“Before the game we were actually really excited because the last two years they knocked us out in the exact same game,” senior cornerback Blair Schonhorst said. “The energy coming out of the locker room was up. Our offense and defense both came and showed out.”
CBC wasted little time exorcising its demons. The Cadets needed less than two minutes to go 82 yards on five plays on the game’s opening drive. Junior running back Dylan Van scored a 5-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 82 seconds into the game. Van added a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The No. 3 large school and No. 4 team in Class 6, De Smet (8-3) picked up one first down on its opening drive before it punted. The Spartans managed just five first downs all game as their offense was unable to find any traction.
“We were never able to get going offensively,” De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “They did a great job stopping us in the run, they took away our top two receivers, we dropped a lot balls and we had a lot of miscues. We shot ourselves in the foot offensively over and over again.”
De Smet’s only score came off a CBC miscue. The Cadets marched from their own 16-yard line to the Spartans’ 1. Love had a spectacular 46-yard run as part of the drive. On third-and-goal at the 1, CBC senior quarterback Patrick Heitert didn’t field the snap cleanly. As he attempted to pick it up the Spartans pounced. Junior linebacker Elijah Thomas snatched up the ball and raced 95 yards the other way for the touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 3:27 in the first.
If there was a change in momentum it didn’t last long. CBC senior punter Josh Kacich made sure of it. A holding penalty and a personal foul penalty pushed the Cadets back and De Smet’s defense did enough to force a punt. Standing near his own 30, Kacich unleashed a punt that landed deep in De Smet territory and hopped, skipped, jumped and was downed at the De Smet's 1 by the coverage team.
It was the first of three second-quarter drives De Smet started inside its own 5. Each time CBC’s defense was licking its chops.
“All we talk about is that safety,” junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant said. “That’s our only goal on that drive. We’re going to pin them back, give the ball back to the offense and get off the field.”
The Cadets did exactly that as the Spartans punted from deep in their own end zone twice. Both times CBC received the ball inside the De Smet 30 and wasted little time cashing in. CBC needed three plays on both drives combined to score twice. Heitert connected with senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne for a 26-yard touchdown on the first. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love raced 20 yards for a touchdown on the second.
On the night Heitert completed 12 of 18 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice. He rushed for 28 yards and a 1-yard touchdown, too.
Robinson-Wayne caught seven passes for 69 yards.
Love nearly had the highlight reel play of the game as he broke off an 80-yard run that appeared destined to end with a touchdown only he was caught from behind by Thomas who clipped his ankle at the 9. Three plays later he finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
“I wanted that (long touchdown run) real bad,” Love said. “Today I had a good game but that play killed my vibe. I’m supposed to be fast and I got caught. I’ve got to get faster.”
Love’s 167 yards rushing nearly matched De Smet’s total passing and rushing yards combined. The Spartans managed 188 yards of offense. Junior quarterback Christian Cotton completed 12 of his 26 passes for 109 yards and was intercepted twice. He rushed for 41 yards, too. Limiting the damage Cotton could do was key for CBC’s defense.
“He’s the heart of their offense,” Schonhorst said. “I feel like we did a good job.”
Making matters tougher for De Smet was the loss of junior running back Keshawn Ford. The Spartans primary running back, Ford took a wicked hit midway through the second quarter and needed help off the field. He did not return.
“It definitely hurts but we were struggling offensively before that,” Reed said. “CBC has a great team and you can’t take anything away from them tonight.”
CBC got the revenge it wanted but is nowhere near its end goal. There is still plenty of football to be played and the Cadets have every intention of sticking around to do so.
“I know this road, I’ve been down it a few times before,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “It doesn’t get any easier because you won one game.”