CBC hits big plays late in first half, continues upper hand against Chaminade

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Standing all alone deep behind the Chaminade secondary, CBC senior receiver Zach Hahn burned one thought in his brain — don't drop the ball.
He didn't. Hahn hauled in the pass at the Red Devils' 35-yard line and raced in for a 66-yard touchdown to help propel the Cadets to a 49-19 Metro Catholic Conference football victory over Chaminade on a chilly Friday night at Ross Stadium.
"I don't think I've ever been that wide open before," Hahn said. "I just had to concentrate on the ball. You can't drop that ball. All eyes on you, you know."
Hahn finished with eight receptions for 145 yards as the Cadets beat the Red Devils for the 12th consecutive meeting.
CBC junior quarterback Patrick Heitert threw for five touchdowns. His TD tosses were for 33, 66, 18, 18, and 9 yards. Heitert finished 20-of-33 passing for 312 yards.
"I have never thrown five touchdown passes in a game before," Heitert said. "We were going by the game plan. It was a great night. The receivers were making plays."
Heitert got his second start with junior Ayden Robinson-Wayne still out with an injury. CBC coach Scott Pingel said he is hopeful Robinson-Wayne will be able to play next week.
Chaminade (1-2 overall, 1-1 MCC) fought back to cut a 14-0 deficit to 14-12 with 1 minute and 52 seconds left in the first half. But the Cadets (3-1, 2-1) scored two quick touchdowns to take a 28-12 halftime lead and never looked back.
Pingel almost did not go aggressive in the time left to intermission.
"I was content to content to run out the clock and then decided to see what could happen," Pingel said.
Good thing for CBC he did. Pingel reached back into his playbook.
Facing a third-and-4, Pingel pulled the trigger on his dormant play. It's called "Snapper."
"We used it about three years ago," Pingel said. "It's funny we hadn't called it since then. We thought it might work against their coverage and it did."
Heitert was looking. Hahn slipped behind the Chaminade coverage. Heitert heaved the ball.
"I just let it go," Heitert said.
Hahn did his share on the big play. He caught the ball and ran for the score.
"Oh man, he's great, " Hahn said about Heitert. "Whenever he steps up, he gets it done. The line blocks so well and did a great job (Friday night). He throws to the receivers and it all works."
A turnover gave CBC another opportunity.
Senior Jordan Marshall picked off a pass by Chaminade junior quarterback Cam Epps with 39 seconds left.
"It was a lot of film study," said Marshall, who had committed to go to Ball State. "It all worked out."
The Cadets converted. Senior receiver Chevalier Brenson caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds showing for the 28-12 halftime edge.
Marshall played with a right hand taped because of a broken finger. With that protective wrapping off, the safety showed his ball-hawking skills against Chaminade. He also picked off a pass in the second half.
Ironically, last year in the game against the Red Devils, Marshall intercepted two passes.
"Last year, I did it against them," Marshall said. "It's deja vu, that's what it is. It's almost in the back of my mind to produce like that."
CBC scored on an 18-yard run in the first quarter by senior Jordan Clay.
Hahn hauled in a 34-yard pass from Heitert in the second quarter.
"I thought Patrick played with a little nerves in his first home game start," Pingel said. "He ran our offense really well. He does a lot of things maybe only a coach can notice but he did a nice job for us."
Chaminade backup quarterback Drake Faust, a sophomore, threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Teddy Sudekum with 3:40 to play in the half. The extra-point attempt was blocked after a bad snap. After a CBC punt, the Red Devils struck again. Amar Johnson bolted 49 yards up the middle. A two-point pass play failed.
"It was 14-12. The defense played great all season and then we gave up a couple of big plays there," Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey said. "But we'll get it together. We made way too many mistakes against a very good team. We can't lick our wounds too long. We'll move forward."
It was all CBC in the second half. The Cadets scored on 18-yard TD pass to Brenson, who had committed to Illinois, and a 9-yard scoring pass to Kenneth Hamilton in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, sophomore Ralph Dixon scored on a 2-yard run.
Chaminade closed out the scoring when senior defensive end Owen Boyette picked up a fumble and ran 85 yards for a touchdown with 2:20 to play.
10/23/2020 - Football - Chaminade at CBC
