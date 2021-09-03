CBC scores in many ways during bounceback victory at O'Fallon

O’FALLON, Ill. — Spectators who took an ill-timed trip to the concession stand or were 10 minutes late Friday probably missed a CBC touchdown or two.

The Cadets came into their nonconference football game at O’Fallon in a surly mood after dropping their season opener last week to East St. Louis.

CBC took out its frustration on the Panthers, blitzing them for 35 first quarter points and cruised to a 49-2 win.

“We just all came in with a chip on our shoulder because we haven't proven anything yet,” CBC quarterback Patrick Heitert said. “So, open up with a loss, people are giving us credit for hanging with a team, but you don't want to credit for hanging with a team, we want to win. So, we came in with a chip on our shoulder and we got it done.”

CBC (1-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, used big plays in all three phases in a dominant opening frame. The Cadets came away with the five-touchdown lead despite possessing the ball for just more than two minutes of game time.

“I think when you score in all three phases, it's a pretty good quarter,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “I thought we started off with great special teams, then three and out and the offense did a nice job. Then we had a pick-6, so we were clicking early.”