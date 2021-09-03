CBC scores in many ways during bounceback victory at O'Fallon

O’FALLON, Ill. — Spectators who took an ill-timed trip to the concession stand or were 10 minutes late Friday probably missed a CBC touchdown or two.
The Cadets came into their nonconference football game at O’Fallon in a surly mood after dropping their season opener last week to East St. Louis.
CBC took out its frustration on the Panthers, blitzing them for 35 first quarter points and cruised to a 49-2 win.
“We just all came in with a chip on our shoulder because we haven't proven anything yet,” CBC quarterback Patrick Heitert said. “So, open up with a loss, people are giving us credit for hanging with a team, but you don't want to credit for hanging with a team, we want to win. So, we came in with a chip on our shoulder and we got it done.”
CBC (1-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, used big plays in all three phases in a dominant opening frame. The Cadets came away with the five-touchdown lead despite possessing the ball for just more than two minutes of game time.
“I think when you score in all three phases, it's a pretty good quarter,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “I thought we started off with great special teams, then three and out and the offense did a nice job. Then we had a pick-6, so we were clicking early.”
Dylan Van opened the scoring with a 5-yard run on CBC’s opening possession and Heitert found the end zone on a 13-yard run on the Cadets’ second possession to quickly make it 14-0 just five minutes into the game.
CBC’s defense then got in on the big play theme as Jeffery Morgan ended O’Fallon’s next drive with an interception. Morgan finished off the pick with a 27-yard return to the end zone to give the Cadets a three-score advantage midway through the first quarter.
“It just feels like a party out there,” Morgan said of the first quarter. “Everyone's gelling, everything's just going right for you. It just feels like a fun game, which is exactly how it's supposed to be.”
CBC needed just one play on its next drive to move the scoreboard again. This time it was Ralph Dixon breaking off a 68-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game.
“They were also blitzing, and if you can kind of get past the blitz, there's not much back in the back end,” Pingel said. “On that long 68-yarder, it was it was kind of like we hit a gap and they weren't accounted for.”
Justus Johnson got the special teams in on the scoring, finishing off the first quarter with a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown to give CBC a 35-0 lead.
CBC’s defense kept the O’Fallon offense off the scoreboard in the first half, holding the Panthers offense to 128 total yards and sacking quarterback Colt Michael twice. Kendall Huston turned in the second pick-6 for the Cadets defense with 60-yard interception return in the second quarter.
“We definitely felt especially the way the last game went that we sort of let our offense down and put them in some bad situations and coming into this week we wanted to prepare a whole lot harder than we did last week,” Morgan said.
The only blemish of the first half came on a bad snap on CBC’s first punt of the game early in the second quarter that sailed out of the end zone for a safety. CBC took a 42-2 lead into halftime, despite holding onto the ball for less the seven minutes of the first half.
It was the third successive win for CBC against the No. 9 Panthers (1-1), but O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis Sr. found some positives that his young team can build on.
“They got some big plays early in the game and it just snowballed on us,” Gettis said. “My kids fought.
"A great effort. Just when you play a team like CBC who's probably one of the best teams, if not the best team in the state of Missouri, hey, you got to bring it.”