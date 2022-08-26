CBC warms up to top Georgia power Milton in season opener at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Wyatt Haverstick’s prayers were answered.

More times than he could count.

A senior linebacker for the CBC football team, Haverstick wished Milton High senior quarterback Luke Nickel would drop back every play.

He nearly did.

Nickel attempted 49 passes, few of which came with space and time to make a read down the field, set his feet and fire a dart. Instead he was often flushed from the pocket, on the run and trying to not take more hits than necessary as CBC’s defensive line caused havoc all night.

“I was licking my lips,” said Haverstick, who racked up three sacks.

Behind its menacing defensive line, an offensive line that was impenetrable and a dynamic rushing attack, CBC pulled away in the second half for a 41-27 win over the Georgia power in the Freedom Bowl at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (1-0) needed the first half to get some first-game kinks out of its system. The Cadets were hit with a slew of offsides penalties as Nickel used a hard count to get them to jump.

The Cadets received the ball to start and on their sixth play of that drive junior quarterback Cole McKey was intercepted by Milton linebacker Will Parton, who rumbled 54 yards inside the Cadets 2-yard line.

Nickel hooked up with junior receiver Marc Essley II for a 1-yard touchdown to put CBC in a 7-0 hole less than two minutes in.

“The sideline was calm,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “(McKey) made a pretty decent read and doggone it if that guy didn’t make a great play. We dug ourselves a hole, but we fought back.”

The Cadets wasted little time answering as they needed three plays to draw even. Senior running back Ralph Dixon ripped off a 63-yard run on his first carry of the game and was hauled down inside the 5. On the next play senior running back Jeremiyah Love punched in the 4-yard touchdown with 9 minutes and 20 seconds in the first.

It was a taste of what was to come as Dixon and senior running back Dylan Van pounded out the yards on the ground all night. Van rushed 16 times for 128 yards and scored twice. Dixon had 132 yards rushing and a score.

“Our O-line is fantastic and when those guys get going, they get going,” Dixon said. “I hit the holes they created, got my pads in front of the chains and the rest was all natural.”

As the game wore on, Milton (0-2) — Georgia's AAAAAAA runner-up last season — put more defenders into the box to try and stifle CBC’s run game.

That only made things easier for Jeremiah McClellan. A junior receiver, McClellan was simply spectacular as he caught five passes for 132 yards and scored twice. His second touchdown catch was a one-handed beauty from McKey that tied the game 20-20 with 2:08 to play in the second quarter.

“I love this offense,” McClellan said. “(Pingel) puts people in great situations to get open.”

CBC and Milton went into halftime tied at 20.

With a full half against a live opponent under its belt, CBC was much sharper in the third quarter. The Cadets defense forced the Eagles to punt on their first three possessions of the second half. Nickel kept dropping back and he kept getting a face full of purple and gold as he tried to find his standout targets downfield.

“Something clicked in the locker room (at halftime). It all just fit together, we came together,” Haverstick said. “Our (defensive backs) were locking down. That got our defensive line time to get back in the backfield and make some plays happen, get the QB running around.”

Nickel completed 23 of 49 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once. Running back Scott Moskowitz rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries. Senior kicker Felipe Mota hit field goals from 26 and 47 yards.

Milton junior receiver Debron Gatling was the one man CBC had no consistent answer for as he hauled in 11 passes for 141 yards and scored twice. Which is why it was so imperative Nickel not have time to set and throw.

“If you give that cat time he can hurt you,” Pingel said.

CBC’s McKey completed 9 of 17 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted once. Sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley alternated every two possessions with McKey and completed 4 of 9 passes for 36 yards and a score.

CBC traveled more than 500 miles to open its season, and win or lose it would have been one of the most unique experiences for any high school football team, complete with their own tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Seeing the Hall of Fame before this got us pumped up,” CBC senior safety Lucas McAllister said. “It got us in the mood, it got us in that dog mentality before the game.”

A win certainly made the bus ride home much more enjoyable. Which is about all the time the Cadets will get to enjoy their hard-earned victory. CBC has another monster showdown on the horizon as they travel to East St. Louis next week to play the host Flyers in the finale of a loaded Gateway Scholars Classic.