Chaminade hits on all cylinders to roll past Parkway West

CREVE COEUR — Chaminade senior running back Amar Johnson may not be a singer, but he can run and catch the football.
Johnson scored five touchdowns Friday in sparking the Chaminade Red Devils to a 57-14 victory over the visiting Parkway West Longhorns to win the Class 5 District 2 football championship. It was the second consecutive district title for Chaminade.
The Red Devils (4-1) will host Jackson in a state quarterfinal game next week. Jackson advanced with a 49-14 win over Farmington.
Johnson rushed for 181 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns on runs of 11, 13 and 55 yards. He also caught two touchdown passes of 34 and 27 yards.
It's a tradition after a home win for the Red Devils to ring the bell and sing the fight song.
"You've got to sing and ring the bell," said Johnson. "I love it. Am I a good singer? I'm not commenting on that."
Johnson may not sing, but he showed he can certainly play. Johnson had no premonition he was going to have a big game.
"I just roll. I just go," Johnson said. "I scored four touchdowns against Vianney once so this is my biggest game. This is a big thrill. It's my senior year so losing can't happen."
Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey doesn't care if Johnson can sing. He likes how Johnson plays.
"He's a very special kid," Torrey said. "He had a very special night."
Junior quarterback Cam Epps rushed for 167 yards on 14 carries. Epps scored on a 5-yard run. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
"It all starts up front for us," Epps said. "I love my line. This was a big win for us. I feel like Amar can lead us to a state championship."
The running game amassed 347 yards against Parkway West.
Torrey liked what he saw from his offense in the victory.
"I thought our offense really set the tone," Torrey said. "We stayed heavy run. That was the plan. It worked really well. We spread it out and used our athleticism. We got everybody involved a little bit. Amar and Cam are a real good one-two punch. We'll need to lean on them to continue to be successful in the playoffs."
Parkway West (3-4) opened the game strong. The Longhorns took the opening kickoff and went 72 yards on 16 plays in just under 8 minutes. Senior tight end Josh Gansen caught a 13-yard pass from senior quarterback Isaac Kittrell to take a 7-0 lead.
On the drive, Parkway West converted two fourth-down plays and a long third-down situation to keep the drive alive.
"It's just how you draw it up," Parkway West coach Jeff Duncan. "We mixed it up pretty good there."
After that, it was all Chaminade.
It took the Red Devils just four plays to tie the score when Johnson scored on an 11-yard run. Bill Truong kicked the first of six extra points.
Chaminade scored four times in the second quarter to take a 33-7 lead at halftime. Johnson scored on a 13-yard run and then caught two TD passes of 34 and 27 yards from Epps. The one for 27 yards came with 15 seconds showing.
Then the Red Devils got a break that branded the Longhorns for good and put the game out of reach. Parkway West attempted a lateral on the kickoff that was mishandled. Sophomore Peter Fesler saw the ball on the Parkway West 10-yard line. He scooped it up and carried it for the score with 7 seconds left in the half.
"I was just running down the field," Fesler said. "They were lateraling it to (junior all-around standout Ja'Marion Wayne) and it went over his head. I was just there. I picked it and ran it back. I thought I was going to miss. It's my first varsity touchdown. It was so surreal. I was literally thinking, 'What's going on here.' Oh my gosh, it was so exciting. It was a big moment for me."
Not so much for the Longhorns.
"It just got away from us there right before the half," Duncan said.
Parkway West was making its first district championship game appearance since 2016, when it advanced to the Class 4 quarterfinals.
"There's only team that gets to end the season with a win," Duncan said. "Unfortunately, Chaminade played better than us tonight. Their quarterback and running back are phenomenal football players. We just missed on some opportunities on offense to keep things rolling."
Parkway West's Wayne gained 80 yards on 11 carries. He scored one touchdown. Quarterback Isaac Kittrell completed 19 of 32 passes for 180 yards. He was sacked four times and was intercepted three times.
"I just thought we handled Ja'Marion really well," Torrey said. "That kid is really special. He had us scared with how well he can play. Kittrell threw the ball really well. Our defense really managed them really well and forced them into some things they didn't want to do.
"I just thought we put it all together tonight. We did what we needed to do."
