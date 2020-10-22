Chaminade Red Devils at CBC Cadets

On Chaminade: Has lost 11 in a row to CBC since it won consecutive meetings in 2007 and 2008. … Defense has allowed seven total points in two games against Vianney and Trinity. ... Junior quarterback Cam Epps has completed 11 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He's rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown. … Senior running back Amar Johnson has rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Has caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. …Junior defensive end Grant Finley has made 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jimmy Grumich has made 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. … Junior defensive lineman Joe Corrigan has made 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

On CBC: Won 11 in a row against Chaminade. Since 1999 leads the series 17-4. … Junior quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne has completed 28 of his 38 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. He’s rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. … Junior quarterback Patrick Heitert saw extensive action against Vianney and completed 12 of his 18 passes for 225 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once. Heitert has caught four passes for 44 yards as a tight end. … Senior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Hahn has caught 15 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier “Karate” Brenson has caught 12 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior Isaac Cyr has made 31 tackles. … Senior safety and Ball State recruit Jordan Marshall has made 17 tackles. … Junior Kendall Huston has made 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks.