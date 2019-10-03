When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Chaminade 4-1 overall, 2-1 Metro Catholic Conference; De Smet 5-0, 3-0
Rankings: Chaminade No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; De Smet No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: Chaminade 50, Jefferson City 21; De Smet 52, Vianney 14
On Chaminade: Scored 50 or more for the second time this season in last week's win over Jefferson City. Senior quarterback and Missouri recruit Brady Cook has completed 79 of 129 passes for 1,402 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior running back Lauren Fortune Jr. has rushed for 370 yards and six touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Amar Johnson has rushed for 502 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Elijah Griffin has 17 catches for 388 yards and four TDs. ...Senior safety Luc Nichols has made 42 tackles. Junior defensive back Ryan King has 48 tackles. Senior defensive back Jabin Johnson has three interceptions and senior linebacker Kevin Re has 31 tackles and two interceptions.
On De Smet: Won last year's matchup 34-16 to break four-game losing streak to Chaminade. A win will clinch the Spartans' first MCC championship since 2009. Has outscored its MCC opponents 143-35. ...Trio of junior running backs Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider have combined to rush for 1,112 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Michael Wheeler has completed 32 of 47 passes for 500 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior quarterback AJ Fraser has completed 25 of 35 passes for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Ra'shod Smith-Harvey has caught 17 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver and Notre Dame recruit Jordan Johnson has 10 receptions for 228 yards and four scores. ...Defense has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 14 points. Junior linebacker Carter Edwards has 49 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end and West Virginia recruit Lannell Carr has a team-high four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has 37 tackles.