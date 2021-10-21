Chaminade Red Devils at MICDS Rams

On Chaminade: Won three of its last four with a loss to CBC sandwiched between. First game against MICDS this century. … Currently the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 3 tournament behind Fort Zumwalt North. Would need a win and a loss by Fort Zumwalt North to claw its way into the top spot. … Senior athlete and Oklahoma State recruit Cam Epps went wild on the ground last week as he rushed for 250 yards and scored twice. On the season he’s rushed for 780 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also caught seven passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back William Lufiau has rushed for 499 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Griffin has caught 12 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Nick Divis has made 74 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions. Senior defensive back Gary Barbour has made 59 tackles, three tackles for loss two sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Grant Finley has made 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks.