Chaminade Red Devils at MICDS Rams

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Chaminade 4-4; MICDS 8-0.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Chaminade 42, Lift For Life 12; MICDS 47, St. Dominic 13.
On Chaminade: Won three of its last four with a loss to CBC sandwiched between. First game against MICDS this century. … Currently the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 3 tournament behind Fort Zumwalt North. Would need a win and a loss by Fort Zumwalt North to claw its way into the top spot. … Senior athlete and Oklahoma State recruit Cam Epps went wild on the ground last week as he rushed for 250 yards and scored twice. On the season he’s rushed for 780 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also caught seven passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back William Lufiau has rushed for 499 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Griffin has caught 12 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Nick Divis has made 74 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions. Senior defensive back Gary Barbour has made 59 tackles, three tackles for loss two sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Grant Finley has made 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
On MICDS: Has won 15 of its last 16. Only team to beat it was Helias in the 2020 Class 4 state championship game. Faces Chaminade for the first time this century. Scored 42 or more points in all but one game this season. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew has completed 83 of 118 passes for 1,606 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 440 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 492 yards and six touchdowns. He’s caught 18 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver PJ Behan has caught 38 passes for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch has made 83 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has made 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception. Senior defensive back Bjorn Sjogren has made 59 tackles and four interceptions.