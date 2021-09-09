Chaminade Red Devils at SLUH Jr. Billikens

On Chaminade: Won its last seven against SLUH and nine of 11. … Junior quarterback Jake Faust has stepped in as the starter and completed 20 of 33 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Last year’s starting quarterback Cam Epps has shifted to wide receiver, where he has made two receptions for 58 yards. He’s also rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back William Lufiau has rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Griffin has caught six passes for 75 yards. … Defense had a rough Week 2 as Lutheran St. Charles racked up 46 points through three quarters. Senior defensive back Gary Barbour has a team-high 20 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive back Nick Divis has 20 tackles and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Joe Corrigan has four tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.