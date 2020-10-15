Chaminade Red Devils at Trinity Titans

On Chaminade: First game against Trinity in school history. Will travel to CBC in regular season finale next Friday night. … Senior running back Amar Johnson rushed for 65 yards and three touchdowns. He caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Elijah Griffin caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Cam Epps completed 4 of 10 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Mitter Hanson completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards. … Junior defensive lineman Joe Corrigan made nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive end Grant Finley made seven tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. Senior linebacker Jimmy Grummich made eight tackles.