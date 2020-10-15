Chaminade Red Devils at Trinity Titans

When: 7 p.m. Friday
Record: Chaminade 1-0; Trinity 0-1
Rankings: Chaminade No. 10 Class 5 Missouri Media; Trinity No. 2 STLhighschoolsports.com small school preseason
Last week: Chaminade 41, Vianney 0; Lutheran North 34, Trinity 7
Stream: YouTube.com, search Chaminade Student Programming Network
On Chaminade: First game against Trinity in school history. Will travel to CBC in regular season finale next Friday night. … Senior running back Amar Johnson rushed for 65 yards and three touchdowns. He caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Elijah Griffin caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Cam Epps completed 4 of 10 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Mitter Hanson completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards. … Junior defensive lineman Joe Corrigan made nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive end Grant Finley made seven tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. Senior linebacker Jimmy Grummich made eight tackles.
On Trinity: Faces Chaminade for the first time in school history. ... Was shutout in the second half against Lutheran North last week. The Crusaders rushed for 275 yards and five touchdowns. …Sophomore quarterback Christian Cotton completed 11 of 18 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Rushed for 68 yards. Senior running back Malcolm Harvey rushed for 67 yards on six carries. Sophomore receiver Demetrion Cannon caught three passes for 32 yards. Senior receiver and Louisville recruit Demetrious Cannon caught two passes for 15 yards. … Junior defensive back Julian Jusczyk made 11 tackles. Senior safety and Missouri recruit Tyler Hibler made nine tackles. Junior linebacker Charles Sills made an interception.
