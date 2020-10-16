Chaminade uses big plays on special teams to slip past Trinity

"Defense wins championships," Chaminade senior Grant Finley said. "We made some adjustments on defense. We were going to be more aggressive and it paid off."

Trinity attempted a 36-yard field goal that was knocked down at the line of scrimmage midway through the third quarter. The Titans attempted a 25-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter that the Red Devils again swatted away.

"I punched my guy as hard as I could and got my hand up," Finley said.

Johnson recovered the fumbled punt return with less than three minutes left to seal the deal.

"We've been doing that kick for two years," Torrey said. "We did it with (University of Missouri quarterback) Brady (Cook) last year. We put our athletes in the slot and fly down. We told Cam to kick it down the field where the athletes were."

The Chaminade defense allowed just 191 yards of total offense. Sophomore quarterback Christian Cotton's 7-yard touchdown run in the first half was the lone score for the Titans. The defense also forced a bad snap in the Trinity end zone for a safety for the game's opening score.

Chaminade gained 229 yards of offense and was turned away on five-of-six fourth-down attempts.