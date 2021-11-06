Civic Memorial falls to juggernaut Sacred Heart-Griffin in second round

BETHALTO — Mike Parmentier could see it as the game dragged on.
The Civic Memorial football coach saw his players give everything they had, but the behemoth that is Sacred Heart-Griffin was just too much.
The Cyclones came to Civic Memorial High School and left with a 42-7 victory over the Eagles on Saturday night in a Class 4A second-round game.
"They're the better team, anyone could see that," Parmentier said. "I thought our kids battled and we told them to leave it on the field and they absolutely did that."
Sacred Heart-Griffin (10-1) will host Breese Central (10-1) in the Class 4A quarterfinal game on Saturday.
Civic Memorial (7-4), after winning its first playoff game since 2005, found itself down early 14-0 before finding success on the ground on the legs of senior Logan Turbyfill.
On the Eagles' third possession, Turbyfill found room on the group, carrying the ball six times on the drive for 34 yards before exiting with an upper-body injury.
"When you lose Logan Turbfill who's one of our best players in the first quarter," Parmentier said. "That's a big part of the game in my books."
Turbyfill got the Eagles close enough for junior Bryer Arview to find senior Luke Parmentier through the air for a 21-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter.
It was all Sacred Heart-Griffin after that.
"Defensively we've been solid all year," Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Ken Leonard said. "They kind of ran right at us, (that one drive) but we shored that up and I believe we played well."
The Cyclones rolled up 335 yards of offense, 185 came on the ground. Sacred Heart-Griffin junior quarterback Ty Lott threw for 150 yards on 9-for-12 throwing and rushed for 60 yards on eight carries.
"He's a good quarterback," Parmentier said. "There wasn't a lot we could do against that. We wanted to take away that big play, and we kind of did that, but they just marched it (on us)."
Lott accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.
"He's a great decision-maker," Leonard said. "He understands the offense and has worked really hard this year."
Filling in for Turbyfill's absence, senior Nick Brousseau gobbled up 68 yards on 15 carries but found running room short to come by.
"Nick Brousseau did a really good job," Parmentier said. "Our line really worked their tails off. They were just a little bit bigger, a little bit faster and quicker than us. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that they were really physical upfront, so hats off to them."
After breaking a streak of years without a playoff win, Parmentier was pleased with his senior class and their accomplishments.
"It's a personal group to me," Parmentier said. "It's a great group of kids that comes out here, they don't ask much, they work hard and give them everything you have. That's what's satisfying about it."