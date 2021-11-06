Civic Memorial falls to juggernaut Sacred Heart-Griffin in second round

It was all Sacred Heart-Griffin after that.

"Defensively we've been solid all year," Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Ken Leonard said. "They kind of ran right at us, (that one drive) but we shored that up and I believe we played well."

The Cyclones rolled up 335 yards of offense, 185 came on the ground. Sacred Heart-Griffin junior quarterback Ty Lott threw for 150 yards on 9-for-12 throwing and rushed for 60 yards on eight carries.

"He's a good quarterback," Parmentier said. "There wasn't a lot we could do against that. We wanted to take away that big play, and we kind of did that, but they just marched it (on us)."

Lott accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.

"He's a great decision-maker," Leonard said. "He understands the offense and has worked really hard this year."

Filling in for Turbyfill's absence, senior Nick Brousseau gobbled up 68 yards on 15 carries but found running room short to come by.