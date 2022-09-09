Clark boots 42-yard field goal as time expires to lift Eureka past Kirkwood 31-30

EUREKA — Eureka High junior kicker Bryce Clark made good on his second chance.

After having a potential go-ahead 32-yard field goal blocked minutes earlier, Clark calmly booted a 42-yarder as time expired to lift the Wildcats to a dramatic 31-30 win over visiting Kirkwood in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool football game Friday night.

“I just went back out there, tried to erase my mind, focus on the next step,” Clark said.

The kick set off a celebration as the Eureka student section piled onto the field.

The game had a wild second half that featured a key turnover, special teams drama and plenty of offense.

Eureka running back Kevin Emmanuel rushed for 241 yards on 35 carries and four touchdowns, three of which came in the second half as Eureka (3-0, 2-0) erased a 10-point halftime deficit.

Emmanuel scored on runs of 5, 2 and 3 yards in the second half, the last of which gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game 28-24 early in the fourth quarter.

“The O-Line, O-Line, O-Line, the guys up front, they made the holes and I just ran through them,” Emmanuel said.

Trenton Groff’s interception gave Eureka the ball at the Kirkwood 7-yard-line, leading to Emmanuel’s go-ahead score two plays later.

“In games like this, you want your best players to make plays and Trent stepped up and did a great job,” Eureka coach Jacob Sumner said.

Kirkwood (1-2, 1-1) regained the lead on a 1-yard run by Omar Hopkins, but the point after sailed under the crossbar, leaving the Pioneers with just a 30-28 lead.

Eureka took its next drive deep into Kirkwood territory, only to have Kameron Richardson race in and block Clark’s kick with 1:56 left.

“We've got to finish the football game,” Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said. "That's two times now we got the lead going into the fourth quarter, we didn't win the game. So, we got to learn how to finish games.”

Kirkwood couldn’t run out the clock with the lead, thanks in part to a holding penalty that forced the Pioneers to punt from their end zone. The good field position allowed Eureka to get within Clark’s range.

Emmanuel’s night wasn’t over yet. He made sure he found Clark as he came onto the field for some words of encouragement.

“I talked to him at the 50-yard line and he said he got me,” Emmanuel said. “I trust him. I said, ‘I love you. Either way, let's go.’”

Not to be outdone by his running back counterpart, Kirkwood’s Deion Brown turned in a highlight-filled performance with 212 yards rushing on 33 carries and three touchdowns.

Brown gave the Kirkwood offense an early jolt, turning the corner on the right side and sprinting free for a 79-yard touchdown run to give the Pioneers a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

Emmanuel evened the score for Eureka with a long run of his own, bursting through the middle of the Pioneers’ defense for a 49-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Emmanuel was the Wildcats’ offense in the first half, rushing for 127 yards on 14 carries.

Kirkwood controlled the second quarter, both on the scoreboard and in time of possession.

Hopkins turned a fourth-and-1 into a 7-yard touchdown run to regain the lead for the Pioneers early in the second quarter and Jed Holliday capped a 12-play, 4 minute, 15-second drive with a 30-yard field goal to give Kirkwood a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Brown finished the half with 18 carries for 153 yards.

Kirkwood controlled the clock behind Brown’s legs and a precision passing game from quarterbacks Creighton Wise and Hopkins, who combined to go 9-for-11 passing for 93 yards. The Pioneers held the ball for almost 15 of the game’s first 24 minutes, possessing the ball for more than seven minutes in each of the first two quarters.