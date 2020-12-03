Class 4 football championship game preview capsule

On MICDS: Makes second state title game in three seasons. … Has finished as runner-up in its previous four title-game appearances. … Has not faced Helias since 2013 regular season. … Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew started as a freshman in the 2018 championship game. This season Andrew has thrown for 1,234 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He has rushed for 287 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Steve Hall has rushed for 825 yards and nine touchdowns. … Senior running back Shawn Putman has rushed for 474 yards and three touchdowns. …Junior receiver PJ Behan has caught 22 passes for 474 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Crawford Bundy has made 16 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 90 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. … Senior linebacker Jalen Pace has made 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions. … Senior defensive lineman Will Kacmarek has made 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Deshawn Sutton has made 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.

On Helias: First title game appearance since it was the runner-up to Webb City in 2012 and 2013. … Has not won a state title since 1998. … Faces MICDS for the sixth time since 2008 and is 4-1 in the previous five meetings. … Scored to beat Smithville in the final minute in the semifinal. Defense made a fourth-down stand on its end of the field to keep Smithville from scoring. … Survived successive playoff thrillers by rallying past Smithville and holding off West Plains 36-30 in the quarterfinal. ... Senior running back Alex Clement has rushed for 1,077 yards. … Senior quarterback Jacob Weaver has passed for nearly 2,400 yards, rushed just more than 1,000 yards and accounted for more than 40 total touchdowns this season. He was named the Central Missouri Activities Conference offensive player of the year. … Senior linebacker Ethan Holzhauser has more than 100 tackles and at least 19 tackles for loss. He was named the CMAC defensive player of the year. … Offense set school record for total yards.