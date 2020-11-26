Class 5 football state semifinal preview capsule

On Jackson: Makes ninth semifinal appearance and second in a row. … Finished as the 2019 Class 5 runner-up after losing to Carthage 27-21 in overtime. … Jackson advanced to consecutive title games when it played for the Class 4A championship in 1994 and 1995. It lost them both by a combined seven points. … Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. … Is 36-2 since 2018. … Senior quarterback Cael Welker has been the engine of the offense this season. Last week against Chaminade he directed the Indians to eight touchdown drives in the first half. Welker completed 6 of 10 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 52 yards on six carries and scored two more touchdowns. … Against Chaminade senior running back Daniel Dickerson rushed for 88 yards on five carries. Sophomore Tony Williams rushed for 78 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown. … Jackson has been held under 50 points scored twice this season — and both times it hit 49. … Chaminade’s 22 points scored last week was the second most allowed by Jackson this season. Cardinal Ritter scored 32 when it was defeated by Jackson 56-32 on Oct. 16.