SOUTH CALLAWAY BULLDOGS AT BRENTWOOD EAGLES
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 1 District 6
Seeds, records: No. 2 South Callaway 5-6; No. 1 Brentwood 6-5
Last week: South Callaway 43, South Shelby 36; Brentwood 43, Harrisburg 0
Up next: Winner of Marceline-Sweet Springs
On South Callaway: Dropped into Class 1 this season after going 10-2 and battling eventual Class 2 champion Blair Oaks in its district championship game last season. Had an explosive second half against South Shelby as both teams combined for 58 points. Bulldogs deploy a Veer offense that relies on a stable of running backs. Last week junior Hayden Vaught led the way with 139 of South Callaway's 299 rushing yards. Vaught returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. ...Defense posted one shutout this season. Allowed four opponents to score 21 or fewer points.
On Brentwood: Makes first district championship appearance since it was a Class 2 semifinalist in 2016. Strung together its first win streak once district tournament began. Senior quarterback Reggie Jeffery has completed 19 of 49 passes for 259 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Jon Danford has rushed for 600 yards and 14 touchdowns. Freshman running back John Clay has rushed for 701 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore running back Cole Gino has rushed for 498 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tight end Jaylon Shields has caught nine passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Michael Jones has made 84 tackles and eight sacks. Clay has 59 tackles. Freshman Nick Phillips has made 51 tackles. Senior Josh Danfort has made six interceptions. Shields has made four interceptions. Jeffery has three interceptions.