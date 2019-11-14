FOX WARRIORS AT JACKSON WARRIORS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 5 District 1
Seeds, records: No. 2 Fox 8-2; No. 1 Jackson 10-0
Last week: Fox 41, Poplar Bluff 25; Jackson 55, Seckman 14
Up next: Winner of Vianney-Eureka
On Fox: Lost at Jackson 42-23 in district title game last season in the only meeting between the two in the last two decades. Won at least eight games for the third time since 2015. ...Junior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 865 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's completed 24 of 44 passes for 515 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior Chase Maxey has rushed for 540 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Jahaud Thompson has rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Jake Waters has a team-best eight receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns. ...Junior Luke Pisoni has 112 tackles. Senior Carson Elwood has 97 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Four players have at least two interceptions.
On Jackson: Won district title last season before losing to eventual state champion Vianney 69-28 in a quarterfinal. Has been eliminated by the Golden Griffins the last four seasons. Scored on its first four drives against Seckman. Led 49-0 at halftime. Averages more than 50 points per game. Quarterback Cael Welker threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Seth Waters rushed for 99 yards and scored three times.
VIANNEY GOLDEN GRIFFINS AT EUREKA WILDCATS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 5 District 2
Seeds, records: No. 3 Vianney 2-8; No. 1 Eureka 9-1
Last week: Vianney 23, Mehlville 10; Eureka 43, Oakville 0
Up next: Winner of Fox-Jackson.
On Vianney: Defending Class 5 champion rallied to beat Mehlville in the second half to break seven-game losing streak. Senior quarterback Griffin John has completed 118 of 215 passes for 1,323 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted 17 times. Junior Cannen Barcom has rushed for 1,599 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jacob McCauley has 48 receptions for 696 yards and six touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Drew Bishop has 88 tackles. Senior linebacker Henry Bollinger has 83 tackles. McCauley has three interceptions.
On Eureka: Last won a district championship in Class 6 in 2017. Lost to CBC in a semifinal. Bumped down to Class 5 this season. Faces Vianney for the first time since 2008. Has not allowed any opponent to break 22 points since it opened the season with a 23-22 loss at Fort Zumwalt West. ...Junior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 104 of 182 passes for 1,905 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior running back Teddy Bielecki stepped into the starter's role due to injury against Kirkwood and Marquette and rushed a combined 49 times for 250 yards and one touchdown. Has rushed for 424 yards and six scores this season. Senior receiver Zach Valentine has 40 catches for 751 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior Jhalon Asher-Sanders has 21 receptions for 509 yards and six scores. Senior Marvin Brown has five total touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Jake McCollum has 100 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Trace Ruckman has made 89 tackles and three sacks. Junior defensive lineman Daley Thompson has eight sacks. Asher-Sanders and Valentine each have three interceptions.
MCCLUER NORTH STARS at CHAMINADE RED DEVILS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 5 District 3
Seeds, records: No. 2 McCluer North 7-3; No. 1 Chaminade 7-3
Last week: McCluer North 50, Parkway West 25; Chaminade 35, Webster Groves 21
Up next: Winner of Fort Zumwalt North-Battle.
On McCluer North: Last district championship came in 2011. Won district semifinal at Parkway West. Gave up home game as No. 2 seed after self-reporting use of an ineligible player to MSHSAA. ...Senior running back Travon Springfield has rushed for 1,055 yards and 21 touchdowns. Scored five times against Parkway West. Junior athlete Angelo Butts has rushed for 574 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. ...Senior Bakale Harris has six sacks.
On Chaminade: Aiming for first quarterfinal appearance since 2016. Lost in last season's district final to rival Vianney, 55-14. Lost senior standout Loren “LJ” Fortune Jr. to a knee injury. Fortune has accumulated 1,206 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns this season. ...Senior quarterback and Missouri recruit Brady Cook has completed 166 of 274 passes for 2,731 yards, 27 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He's rushed for 334 yards and three scores. Junior running back Amar Johnson has rushed for 1,026 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Elijah Griffin has made 32 receptions for 695 yards and eight touchdowns. Nine players have caught at least one touchdown pass. ...Senior safety Luc Nichols has 86 tackles. Senior safety Jamisen Terry has 80 tackles. Sophomore defensive end Grant Finley has made 42 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive back Jabin Johnson has three interceptions.
BATTLE SPARTANS AT FORT ZUMWALT NORTH PANTHERS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 5 District 4
Seeds, records: No. 2 Battle 7-3; No. 1 Fort Zumwalt North 10-0
Last week: Battle 54, Francis Howell North 19; Fort Zumwalt North 63, Smith-Cotton 14
Up next: Winner of Chaminade-McCluer North.
On Battle: Three losses this season came to St. Louis U. High, at Jackson and at home to Rockhurst. Plays Fort Zumwalt North in an elimination game for the fifth consecutive season and has won three of the previous four including last season, 26-14. Dismantled Francis Howell North last week, led by 41 at halftime. Has made adjustments in its kicking game due to injury and recovered two kickoffs for extra possessions last week.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Makes sixth consecutive district championship game appearance. Outscored its opponents this season 502-111. Allowed opponents to score 14 or fewer points seven times including three shutouts. Opened season with wins over Class 6 district finalists Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt West. ...Senior quarterback Cairo Payne has rushed for 1,305 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's completed 54 of 73 passes for 862 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior Izaiah Hartrup has 915 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 19 total touchdowns. Junior Tyler Oakes has scored 11 touchdowns on 26 offensive touches. ...Junior linebacker Parker Monnig has 73 tackles and an area-best 22 sacks. Hartrup has four interceptions. Senior linebacker Max Martin has 81 tackles and four sacks.