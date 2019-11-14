ST. MARY'S DRAGONS AT MCCLUER COMMETS
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 4 District 2
Seeds, records: No. 3 St. Mary's 9-2; No. 1 McCluer 9-2
Last week: St. Mary's 41, Affton 20; McCluer 34, Hazelwood East 6
Up next: Winner of Farmington-Cape Girardeau Central
On St. Mary's: Trying to make first quarterfinal appearance since 2012 when it hosted Webb City in a Class 4 semifinal. Has won five games in a row for the first time since 2012. First time playing McCluer in at least two decades. Senior quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy has completed 148 of 263 passes for 2,558 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Sophomore receiver Kevin Coleman has 59 receptions for 1,215 yards and 18 touchdowns. He accumulated 580 return yards and scored three times. Freshman receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 39 passes for 500 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Timmy Muxo has 29 receptions for 612 yards and seven receptions. Sophomore DeShawn Fuller rushed 15 times for 147 yards and a touchdown against Affton. ...Sophomore linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 99 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive end Patrick Harris has 90 tackles and 10 sacks. Freshman linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 73 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. Coleman has seven interceptions.
On McCluer: Went 0-10 last season. Won eight total games between 2015 and 2018. Nine wins is the most for the Comets in at least two decades. Won eight games twice (2008, 2012). ...Senior quarterback Jaylen Gardner has completed 96 of 141 passes for 1,305 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He's rushed for 543 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior running back Kameron Cole has rushed for 692 yards and nine touchdowns. Six receivers have at least one touchdown reception. Sophomore receiver Kameron Gillespie has 30 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver David Collins has 14 receptions for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Marquis Hawkins has 13 catches for 328 yards and two scores. ...Defensive back Chris Robinson has seven interceptions. Linebacker Tyreek Smith has 105 tackles. Four defensive linemen have at least four sacks.
SUMMIT FALCONS AT LADUE RAMS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 4 District 3
Seeds, records: No. 2 Summit 10-1; No. 1 Ladue 10-1
Last week: Summit 40, MICDS 26; Ladue 38, Westminster 0
Up next: Winner of Liberty-Hannibal
On Summit: Aiming for first quarterfinal appearance since 2015. Won seven games in a row. Lost in district championship last season to Ladue, 38-15. Won 10 games for first time since 2015. ...Senior quarterback Andrew Klump has completed 118 of 222 passes for 1,724 yards, 29 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. He's rushed for 577 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Kamarin Young has rushed for 1,093 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Deandre Knox has caught 36 passes for 689 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Drew Krobath has caught 28 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior safety Justin Vance has made 55 tackles and three interceptions. Junior linebacker Max Rose has 54 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive end Nolan Fulsom has 28 tackles and seven sacks. Defense has made 11 interceptions and recovered 12 fumbles.
On Ladue: Defending Class 4 champion won first two district games a combined 110-7 after losing to Kirkwood 36-35 in Week 9. Won only previous meeting with Summit last season in district championship game at Kirkwood, 38-15. ...Senior quarterback Henry McIntosh has completed 123 of 187 passes for 2,148 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Senior running back Gideon Boaten has rushed for 438 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jared Rhodes has rushed for 479 yards and 10 touchdowns on 40 carries. Senior receiver Mason Player has caught 30 passes for 574 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Marzion Cosby has caught 29 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Brock Jones has made 53 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Boaten has eight sacks. Junior defensive back Kenyatta Anderson has six interceptions.
HANNIBAL PIRATES AT LIBERTY EAGLES
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 4 District 4
Seeds, records: No. 2 Hannibal 7-4; No. 1 Liberty 8-3
Last week: Hannibal 40, St. Dominic 15; Liberty 35, Kirksville 6
Up next: Winner of Summit-Ladue
On Hannibal: Makes sixth district title game since 2012. Won district championship last season before falling to MICDS in a quarterfinal. First meeting with Liberty. Lost first four games this season before winning seven of last eight. Only loss in that stretch to Class 5 district finalist Battle, 34-28. Won first two district games this season a combined 96-15.
On Liberty: Makes first district championship game appearance in school history. Won six in a row after enduring three game losing streak that included Troy, Fort Zumwalt North and Washington. ...Junior quarterback Blake Seaton has completed 69 of 136 passes for 962 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior running back Cooper Terrell has rushed for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Ben Adelsberger has rushed for 445 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Cotton has caught 47 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns. He's rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns. ...Adelsberger has 137 tackles and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Zac Dotson has 104 tackles and two interceptions. Junior Luke Linden has four interceptions.