BORGIA KNIGHTS AT ROOSEVELT ROUGHRIDERS
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 3 District 2
Seeds, records: No. 3 Borgia 9-2; No. 1 Roosevelt 10-1
Last week: Borgia 20, St. Clair 13; Roosevelt 40, Sullivan 33
Up next: Winner of Kennett-Ste. Genevieve
On Borgia: Makes third consecutive district championship appearance. Lost to Camdenton in 2018 and Rolla in 2017 while participating in Class 4. Will be the first time playing at Roosevelt in school history. Junior quarterback Sam Heggemann has completed 78 of 166 passes for 1,404 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Heggemann has rushed for 1,039 yards and 16 touchdowns. Junior running back Alonzo MacDonald has rushed for 732 yards and six touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Brady Kleekamp has made 70 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Vinny Fortner has eight sacks. Junior defensive back Andrew Patton has four interceptions.
On Roosevelt: Hosts first district championship game since most recent postseason format was adopted in 2012. Has won 10 consecutive games since losing opener at Class 6 District 2 finalist Troy, 28-24. Played for interim coach Lorenzo Jackson after the controversial mid-season dismissal of former coach Trey Porter. Sophomore quarterback has completed 81 of 145 passes for 1,591 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted nine times. He's rushed for 496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior running back Dajavion Mitchell has rushed for 384 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Darrion White has rushed for 310 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Deablo McGee has caught 34 passes for 871 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's scored seven rushing touchdowns. Senior athlete Ali Hall has 398 combined rushing and receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. ...Senior defensive end Paul Strickland has made 49 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive back Darrius Jackson has made five interceptions.
PRIORY REBELS AT TRINITY TITANS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 3 District 3
Seeds, records: No. 2 seed Priory 9-2; Trinity 7-3
Last week: Priory 28, John Burroughs 21; Trinity 49, University City 6
Up next: Winner of Mexico-Lutheran St. Charles
On Priory: Won last district championship in 2011. Last won nine games in a season in 1999. Lost only previous game at Trinity 56-0 on Aug. 19, 2016. Junior quarterback Harrison Wilmsen has completed 151 of 246 passes for 2,328 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Senior running back Dalton Bingman has rushed for 1,033 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Junior receiver Miles Key has caught 62 passes for 1,010 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's rushed for three touchdowns and has a pair of returns for scores. Senior Luke Parent has 31 receptions for 472 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Christian Wagner has 23 receptions for 451 yards and two scores. ...Bingman leads the defense with 135 tackles and nine sacks. Parent has 129 tackles and 12 sacks. Junior Gary Gaertner has three interceptions.
On Trinity: Defending Class 3 champion has won first two district games a combined 91-6 after dropping season finale in Week 8 to St. Louis U. High, 24-16. Senior receiver James Frenchie and senior running back Reggie Love did not play against University City last week due to injury. ...Freshman quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 74 of 124 passes for 995 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Junior running back Thomas Mimes has rushed for 415 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Lake Wilson has 401 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries. Junior receiver Tam Williams has 12 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. ...Senior safety Jalene Riggins has 66 tackles. Junior Jonathan Joshua has 55 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive tackle Dionte White has 53 tackles and eight sacks. Sophomore Chris Moore has three interceptions.
MEXICO BULLDOGS AT LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES COUGARS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 3 District 4
Seeds, records: No. 5 Mexico 6-5; No. 2 Lutheran St. Charles 9-2
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles No. 10 small school STLhighschoolsports.com
Last week: Mexico 28, St. Charles West 20; Lutheran St. Charles 41, Moberly 0
Up next: Winner of Priory-Trinity
On Mexico: Won back-to-back elimination games on the road after beating No. 4 seed Wright City 40-6. First meeting with Lutheran St. Charles in the last two decades. Makes second district title game appearance in three years and third in the last 10 years. Junior running back Dante Billups has more than 1,000 career rushing yards. He racked up 142 yards and scored twice against St. Charles West. Quarterback Ty Prince rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Attempting to make first quarterfinal appearance since 2004. Has outscored its opponents 523-81. Sophomore running back Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 1,612 yards and 30 touchdowns to rank among the area's best. Sophomore quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 104 of 152 passes for 1,760 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Six players have at least one receiving touchdown. Freshman Michael Parr Jr. has 28 receptions for 646 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Kyle Taylor has 35 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Seth Tucker has 24 receptions for 401 yards and six touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Joseph Mechlin has 141 tackles and six sacks. Junior defensive lineman and Notre Dame recruit Gabriel Rubio has 109 tackles and 16 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer has 72 tackles and eight sacks. Five players have two interceptions.