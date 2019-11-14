FRANCIS HOWELL VIKINGS AT DE SMET SPARTANS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 6 District 1
Seeds, records: No. 2 Francis Howell 10-1; No. 1 De Smet 11-0
Last week: Francis Howell 42, Hazelwood Central 6; De Smet 35, CBC 14
Up next: Winner of Liberty North-Raymore-Peculiar
On Francis Howell: Last district championship came in 2014 when it advanced to a Class 6 semifinal. Won 10 games in a season for the first time since 2015. Fifth meeting with De Smet since 2006 and first since 2009. De Smet won the previous four a combined 195-19. ...Junior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 89 of 164 passes for 1,241 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 595 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior standout running back Gideon Niboh has a combined 1,614 yards rushing and receiving and scored 25 total touchdowns. Averages more than 24 yards per return. Senior receiver Parker Florea has caught 15 passes for 258 yards and five scores. Senior Jackson Hetzel has 26 catches for 468 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Reid Weber has 30 receptions for 251 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior defensive lineman Jack Larkin has 109 tackles and five sacks. Senior linebacker Charlton Watson Jr. has 100 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Senior offensive/defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Drake Heismeyer has seven sacks. Junior defensive end Jack Meyer has 55 tackles and six sacks. Five players have two interceptions.
On De Smet: Makes consecutive district title game appearances. Lost to eventual Class 6 champion CBC 63-28 last season. Has not won a district title since 2012. Held 10 opponents to 14 or fewer points with three shutouts. Defeated Chaminade 32-31 on Oct. 4. ...Senior quarterback Michael Wheeler has completed 62 of 98 passes for 911 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running backs Rico Barfield, Taj Butts and Darez Snider have combined to rush for 2,787 yards and 42 touchdowns. Senior receiver and Notre Dame recruit Jordan Johnson has made 22 catches for 442 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Ra'shod Smith-Harvey has 32 receptions for 442 yards and six touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Carter Edwards has made 100 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has 75 tackles and 13 sacks. Junior defensive back Jakailin Johnson has 32 tackles and three interceptions.
TROY TROJANS AT FORT ZUMWALT WEST JAGUARS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 6 District 2
Seeds, records: No. 3 Troy 8-3; No. 1 Fort Zumwalt West 9-2
Last week: Troy 26, Blue Springs South 21; Fort Zumwalt West 20, Blue Springs 17
Up next: Winner of Marquette-Joplin.
On Troy: Makes first district championship game appearance. Lost regular season meeting at Fort Zumwalt West 28-20 on Sept. 20. Has lost its last 14 meetings with Fort Zumwalt West and 18 of its last 19. Lone win in the last two decades came in 2004. Won five games in a row after enduring three-game losing streak. Survived back-to-back postseason thrillers at home with a 14-6 win over Hickman, then last week's revenge victory over Blue Springs South, which eliminated Troy last season. ...Junior running back Zach Collins has rushed for 1,165 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Kendall Hutchison hasn't played since Oct. 5 against Holt. He rushed for 654 yards and 11 touchdowns until that point. Troy has only attempted 30 total passes this season for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Max Mitchell has rushed for 139 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Blake Kuznecoff has 10 receptions for 262 yards and all three scores ...Senior linebacker Andrew Bergfeld has 95 tackles and five sacks. Senior linebacker Gavin Land has 87 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Damien Beans has 28 tackles and five sacks. Four players have two interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt West: Makes first district final appearance since 2013. Won five in a row. Two losses this season came to Francis Howell and at Fort Zumwalt North. ...Senior quarterback Jake Murphy has completed 124 of 235 passes for 1,710 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Senior linebacker James Strauss has rushed for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Max Koviak has 46 receptions for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior tight end Chris Kerr has 32 catches for 375 yards and seven touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Ulysses Ross has 113 tackles and nine sacks. Koviak has 64 tackles and four interceptions. Junior linebacker Nick Matyiko has 75 tackles and seven sacks.
MARQUETTE MUSTANGS AT JOPLIN EAGLES
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 6 District 3
Seeds, records: No. 2 Marquette 10-1; No. 1 Joplin 11-0
Last week: Marquette 31, Linbergh 21; Joplin 69, Kirkwood 48
Up next: Winner of Fort Zumwalt West-Troy.
On Marquette: Set new school record for wins in a season breaking the record of eight which was done three times since 2010. Won three in a row after seven-game win streak was snapped by Eureka on Oct. 18. Has not won a district championship in program history. ...Junior running back Chris Kreh has rewritten the school record book. He's rushed for 2,130 yards and 27 touchdowns, both are single-season records. Senior quarterback George Williams has completed 63 of 128 passes for 875 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. He's rushed for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Ben Cohen has caught 17 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Matthew Kadlec has 83 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Josh Merz has four sacks. Defense has recovered eight fumbles and made four interceptions.
On Joplin: Makes second consecutive district championship appearance. Defeated Kirkwood 49-14 last year to win first district title since 1993. Was knocked out in a semifinal by CBC, 56-21. Exploded for 68 points against Jefferson City and Kirkwood in first two district games. Held to a season-low 35 by Webb City in a 35-28 win on Sept. 7. First win over Webb City in four tries since 1990. Trailed at halftime for just the second time this season last week against Kirkwood. Scored 42 second-half points. Quarterback Blake Tash threw four touchdown passes. Running back Isaiah Davis rushed for six touchdowns, four in the second half.