LIFT FOR LIFE HAWKS AT LUTHERAN NORTH CRUSADERS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 2 District 2
Seeds, records: No. 2 Lift For Life 10-1; No. 1 Lutheran North 10-0
Rankings: Lutheran North No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 2 Missouri Media
Last week: Lift For Life 38, Duchesne 18; Lutheran North 68, Cuba 0
Up next: Winner of Scott City-Caruthersville
On Lift For Life: Matched school record for wins which it set last season. Makes back-to-back district championship games for first time in school history. Senior quarterback Michael Johnson has rushed for 1,055 yards and 11 touchdowns. Has completed 8 of 11 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Five players have thrown at least one touchdown pass. Junior running back Rico Singleton has rushed for 768 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Antonio Gines has rushed for 655 yards and 12 touchdowns. Gines has five receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Jordan Noble has made 133 tackles while senior linebacker Jarrod Eley has made 93 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman Diontae Makins has made 54 tackles and five sacks. Singleton has six interceptions.
On Lutheran North: Won back-to-back district championships. Defeated Lift For Life 51-0 last season in district final. Won first two district games against Grandview and Cuba a combined 130-0. Sophomore quarterback Brian Brown has completed 63 of 93 passes for 1,307 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Brown has rushed for 379 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ali Wells has rushed for 632 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Jalen Head has rushed for 391 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Jordan Smith has caught 21 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns since transitioning from quarterback after a Week 2 injury. Senior receiver Cameron Griffin has 19 receptions for 375 yards and six touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Itayvion Brown has 81 tackles and five sacks. Senior linebacker Antonio Doyle has made 50 tackles and one sack since joining the lineup on Sept. 27.
O'FALLON CHRISTIAN EAGLES AT HALLSVILLE INDIANS
When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 2 District 5
Seeds, records: No. 4 O'Fallon Christian 7-4; No. 2 Hallsville 9-2
Last week: O'Fallon Christian 46, Centralia 40; Hallsville 42, Hermann 0
Up next: Winner of Clark County and Palmyra
On O'Fallon Christian: Makes first district championship game appearance in school history. Survived shootout with previously undefeated Centralia. Roster carries just four seniors. Junior quarterback Kaden McMullen has completed 127 of 212 passes for 2,375 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted nine times. He's the program's all-time leading passer. He has rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back AJ Taylor has rushed for 550 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Kalin Black has 51 receptions for 1,079 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Zori Dotson has caught 20 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Blake Heuer has made 156 tackles and set the single-game school record with 24 tackles against Centralia. Junior Colby Bolden has made five interceptions.
On Hallsville: Coached by Justin Conyers, who spent five seasons building Battle into a Class 5 championship contender. Installed a run-pass-option (RPO) offense that has proven effective. Indians have scored 27 or fewer points just twice. They were shutout 35-0 by Blair Oaks on Oct. 4. Running backs Cooper Crane and Mason Huskey are the two main horses on the offense. Senior quarterback Jake Ashburn returned to football this season at Conyer's urging after focusing on baseball last year.