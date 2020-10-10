Cloniger catches fire to help John Burroughs knock off Priory

TOWN AND COUNTRY — John Burroughs junior quarterback Duncan Cloniger worked his entire offseason to show how much he improved and he finally got the chance to display it on Saturday afternoon.
Cloniger didn't just show improvement in the season opener for the Bombers at sun-splashed Busch Field on the Priory campus. He dazzled.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder threw five touchdown passes leading Burroughs to a 48-21 victory over Priory in a Metro League game. His touchdown tosses were 4, 9, 66, 15 and 85 yards.
Cloniger threw for 352 yards. He was deadly accurate, completing 27 of 32 passes.
Cloniger didn't play favorites either. He completed passes to 10 different receivers.
"It was a fun day," Cloniger said. "I've never thrown five touchdown passes in a game before. It felt great. It's something I will definitely dream about, but I haven't really absorbed yet that I threw five touchdown passes in a game. I'm happy and I'm sure I'll absorb it a little later."
Last year, Cloniger hit 164 of 257 passes for 2,076 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"I wanted to show what I could do after the offseason," Cloniger said. "I've got great receivers to throw to and a good line up front. They've all improved as well and I think we showed that. I'm really proud of the line. It was a great team performance."
Bombers coach John Merritt liked what he saw.
"We thought we'd be dynamic in the air and we were," Merritt said. "Duncan is pretty good. We think the world of him. We've had some great quarterbacks here at John Burroughs and I think Duncan is as good as any of them. He has a lot of poise and he knows what he's doing."
Priory had won the last three meetings between the two rivals after losing the nine previous games.
"They put us out right here on this field last year and we felt like we underperformed," Merritt said. "This is about the same group and we took care of business today. This game is always a big one on the schedule for us."
Priory coach Jake Parent tipped his cap to the Bombers.
"They have a great club," Parent said about John Burroughs. "I think that's at least a district championship team. It was a pretty high bar for us in this first game going up against them. We've got the best of them the last couple of years but you knew they wouldn't back down or anything."
The Bombers blitzed the Rebels in the first half. Cloniger passed for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the two quarters. Add in a rushing touchdown and an interception return and the Bombers cruised to a 35-7 lead at intermission.
The Bombers scored on their second possession with Cloniger finding Beckett Tasker for a 9-yard score.
Priory came right back and scored on the ensuing possession. Senior Myles Key caught a 41-touchdown pass from senior quarterback Harrison Wilmsen to tie the game 7-7.
Wilmsen played well too but he was victimized by three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Wilmsen threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 30 of 51 passes. Key caught 10 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.
John Burroughs made it 14-7 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter on a 9-yard reception by Malachi Chunn, who finished with two touchdown catches. Overall, he caught six passes for 95 yards.
Sam Ilivcky ran in from 8-yards out to push the Burroughs lead to 21-7.
An interception by Simeon Williams set up the Bombers' next score. Cbunn's second touchdown reception was a 66-yard catch-and-run with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the half. He caught a swing pass and caused two Rebels to miss tackles en route to the end zone.
"That one was all on Malachi," Cloniger said. "I just got it to him and he did the rest."
The big play of the game came with 4 seconds left in the half. In his first varsity start, sophomore Xavier Silva caught a fumbled pass by Key, who was hit by Caleb Merritt at the 10. Silva saw daylight and raced 90 yards for the pick-6. Wilmsen dove to try and tackle Silva at about the 30 but missed and Silva high stepped his way to the score.
"Caleb made a great play there," Silva said. "I saw the ball in the air and I got it. Key went down and I ran around him straight to the sideline. I saw all green there. I'll remember this for the rest of my life."
So will Merritt.
"To start at defensive tackle as a sophomore and then get a pick and run with it was impressive," Merritt said. "I didn't know he could run that far."
Priory took the opening kickoff in the second half and scored when James Wong caught a 4-yard touchdown pass.
"I liked how we came out on our first possession in the second half and scored," Parent said. "Our guys were fighting the whole way. That was great to see."
Another inception set up the Bombers' next score. Sophomore lineman Christian Sieve caught a tipped ball and rumbled 45 yards to the Priory 25. Five plays later, Cloniger found Williams for a 15-yard TD pass and a 42-14 lead.
"I thought I was in a dream there for a second," Sieve said. "I knew I had to try and take it to the crib. Unfortunately, I got tackled. I couldn't feel anything at that point. It was really exciting for me. I dream about stuff like that."
Merritt liked the play of his defense.
"Our defense was very opportunistic today," Merritt said. "Those interceptions were good hustle plays.
The final Bombers score came on an 85-yard TD pass to Caleb Merritt, who got behind the Priory secondary as Cloniger scrambled on a third-and-eight situation. Caleb Merritt finished with seven catches for 149 yards.
"My line gave me time and Caleb did a great job of adjusting as I was scrambling," Cloniger said. "It was nice."
Priory scored its final touchdown with 36 seconds remaining when Mark Parent caught a 12-yard pass.
