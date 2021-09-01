 Skip to main content
Coach's positive COVID-19 test forces St. Mary's to cancel game in Cincinnati
08/27/2021 - Football Lutheran North at St. Mary’s

The St. Mary’s Dragons take the field during a regular season game played on Friday August 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis City, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Rick Ulreich

The St. Mary’s football team has canceled its game Friday in Cincinnati because of a positive COVID-19 test on its coaching staff.

The Dragons were slated to face Elder High in Cincinnati on Friday. Elder is a traditionally strong football program.

St. Mary’s athletics director Tony Dattoli said a vaccinated member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Because of the protocols in place, that requires a 10-day quarantine from his last close contact with the team, which was Friday night.

“We got struck with COVID again,” Dattoli said. “It puts a wrinkle in our plans this week.”

Dattoli said vaccinated members of the team were allowed to be in school, but unvaccinated players were not on campus. He said there were no positive tests among the players.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Mary’s (1-0) was fresh off a 44-7 win over No. 3 small school Lutheran North in its season opener Aug. 27.

Dattoli said the positive test does not affect the Dragons' Week 3 game at this point.

St. Mary’s is scheduled to host suburban Chicago powerhouse Neuqua Valley (1-0) at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

