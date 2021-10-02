Cody breaks loose to lead Jennings over Normandy

"He's an athlete," Normandy coach Tyrone Baker said. "I knew coming in that if we couldn't contain him and (Williams), it would be a long game. With those two guys, Jennings has something going."

Though Cody stole the spotlight with his dazzling plays on the field, he was the first to point to his teammates as the reason for his success.

"They were blocking," Cody said. "We didn't argue today and we just kept encouraging each other and everything."

After a sluggish start on offense, Normandy (1-4, 1-2 Suburban) inserted freshman quarterback Jordan Robinson, who sparked the offense on its lone scoring drive. The march ended with a 7-yard TD run by junior Maury Sullivan.

"Our biggest playmaker is (Maury) Sullivan and we can't keep him bottled up back there at quarterback," Baker said. "We've got to find ways to get him the ball. Going forward, we've seen that putting Robinson at quarterback helps us get Sullivan the ball."

Jennings now turns its attention to what could be the conference championship game next week against McCluer (5-1, 3-0 Suburban).

"We're going to watch the tape and continue to work on our line schemes and we'll live with the results," Leopold said.

