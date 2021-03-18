Cody makes plays all over field to help Jennings top University City

JENNINGS — Had the concession stand at Jennings High been open, Hassan Cody would have been there, too.
Why not? Cody was everywhere else on the field for the Warriors football team in a 32-0 win over University City on Thursday.
Cody made big plays with his arm and legs as the Jennings quarterback also had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-6, on defense and even served as a kicker on special teams.
“The team counts on the captains,” Cody said. “The captains have to step up and bring the energy up.”
Cody ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 101 yards and another score for Jennings (2-0).
“He knew we needed him,” Jennings coach Kurt Leopold said. “He's a guy that we can count on. His line’s pretty strong. Good run game. It worked out.”
Donta Williams rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and made a key defensive play for the Warriors.
Jermaine Woods rushed for 74 yards for University City (0-2).
Several big plays by Cody in the second quarter broke a scoreless tie and tilted the game in Jennings’ favor.
The 6-foot-1 junior got it going with his legs, spinning out of the grasp of a couple Lions defenders and racing 70 yards for a touchdown run two minutes into the second quarter. Darius Bryant ran in the 2-point try to give Jennings an 8-0 lead.
“It was huge,” Leopold said. “We have a tendency to kind of start kind of slow, we get stronger as the game goes, and so we just stayed consistent with our run game and then we were able to break a big one.”
Cody used his arm to extend the Warriors’ advantage on their next drive, finding Bryant for a 49-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point attempt failed, but Jennings led 14-0.
University City marched into Jennings territory on its next drive, but Cody ended the threat with an interception. He returned it 53 yards to give Jennings a last-minute chance to add points, but Mekhi Gover came up with an interception for University City in the end zone with 6 seconds left in the half to keep it at a two-score deficit for the Lions.
Jennings took the lead despite holding the ball for less than three minutes of the second quarter. Aside from the drive that ended with Cody’s pick, University City took another drive all the way to the Warriors’ 20 before turning it over on downs.
“They play fast and play physical,” Leopold said of the Jennings defense. “Pretty strong secondary, our defensive line, our really aggressive linebackers flow.”
Despite a more than 2-to-1 difference in time of possession, the big plays allowed Jennings to outgain University City 168-113 in the first half.
Cody picked up where he left off with a 51-yard interception return. This time he made sure he found the end zone.
“First home game, time to turn it up,” Cody said. “That’s what everybody is waiting on us to do.”
Williams picked up the offense from there, rushing for 90 yards in the second half including a 35-yard touchdown run late in the third that gave Jennings a commanding 26-0 lead.
But perhaps Williams’ biggest contribution was a key stop on fourth down midway through the third, blowing up a wide receiver screen which gave the Warriors the ball at midfield.
“I watched film,” Williams said. “I knew it was coming so I called it out, and I got the tackle.”
Cody capped his day with a 6-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth.
Jennings has only allowed 8 points in its first eight quarters of this special spring season. Cody doesn’t take being able to step onto the gridiron for granted.
“Without football, some people would be in trouble, you don’t know what they'll be in,” Cody said. “Football brings us together.”