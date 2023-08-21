Cody Markle always wanted to be a head football coach at the high school level.

The 24-year-old simply did not see it happening so soon.

Markle was named to take over the program at Alton High over the weekend after David Parker to take an administrative job elsewhere.

Markle, who has served as the Redbirds offensive coordinator the past two season, is taking over the position on an interim basis according to Alton High athletics director Chris Kusnerick.

"We really didn't see it coming," Markle said.

A 2017 graduate of Alton High, Markle was surprised at the timing of the situation. Still, he is ready to move forward.

"I've been given an amazing opportunity and I can't wait to get started," Markle said. "(Parker) will be nearly missed. The (players) were building a connection and it's hard to see him go. This is upsetting for all of us."

Alton, which finished 1-8 last year, is scheduled to open the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Cahokia.

"Football has always been my life and I always pride myself on growing and getting better," Markle said.

Markle was a two-way lineman for the Redbirds and went on to a successive college career at Missouri Baptist University before graduating in 2021.

Kusnerick said the time of Parker's departure is unfortunate. But the team is ready to move forward.

"This situation created with the surprise resignation of coach Parker is definitely not ideal," Kusnerick said in a statement. "But Alton High School will do everything in its power to offer the support to coach Markle and the entire Redbirds staff."