Coffey guides Lutheran St. Charles past Priory in regular-season finale

Coffey took advantage of the Ravens' focus on the ground game by connecting on his first 11 passes.

"I felt real comfortable with our guys," Coffey said. "We've got so many weapons. I just look at the field and see who I'm going to hit and they do the rest."

The 6-foot-5 Coffey is a four-year starter who understands the offense perfectly.

"He's our guy, he's our leader," Harris Sr. said. "I think he's the best quarterback in the area."

Lutheran St. Charles, which amassed 617 yards, found the end zone on a pair of 45-yard drives to begin the game. Harris Jr. bowled over from 3 yards out for the first score just 2:42 into the contest. Coffey hit Parr on 28-yard strike to push the lead to 12-0 before Harris Jr. scored again on a short run for an 18-0 cushion with just over a minute left in the opening period.

Priory battled back throughout the rest of the game, but was never able to get closer than 18-6, which came on a 39-yard TD strike from Gerard Grewe to Jahaad Fort early in the second period.

Harris Jr. muscled in from 20 yards out midway through the second period to push the lead to 31-6.

Priory scored twice in the second half, much of which was played with a running clock.