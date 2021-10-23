Coffey guides Lutheran St. Charles past Priory in regular-season finale

CREVE COEUR — Aaron Coffey realizes his request is a strange one.
But the Lutheran St. Charles senior quarterback wanted to keep rolling after his team beat Priory 72-34 in a non-league football game Saturday afternoon.
With the win, the Cougars nailed down the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class 2 District 2 tournament. Along with the top spot comes a bye next week.
A bye that Coffey would like to give back.
"We've got 13 seniors who just love playing football," Coffey said. "We want to play as much as we can. We don't need a week off."
Much to Coffey's dismay, Lutheran St. Charles will rest next weekend while the other teams in the district face off in first-round contests.
"I kind of agree," Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris Sr. said of Coffey's wish. "But we've got a few guys banged up. So we'll make good use of it."
Right now, Coffey and his high-octane offense is clicking on all cylinders.
The Cougars (7-2) turned in a near-flawless performance with the ball against a solid Priory (6-3) team that had surrendered 14 points or less in half of its games.
Coffey and his mates shredded the Ravens from start to finish.
Lutheran St. Charles scored touchdowns on its first 11 possessions and would have finished a perfect 11-for-11 had Priory not scored with 1 minute 18 seconds left in the game. The Cougars grabbed the ensuing kickoff and took a knee on two successive plays to end the contest.
"This was our last regular season game so we had to toughen up and get ready for the playoffs," said junior wide out Michael Parr Jr., who hauled in a pair of first-half touchdown passes. "As a team, this was by far our best game. We executed perfectly."
Coffey led the charge by connecting on 19 of 20 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns.
Senior running back Arlen Harris Jr. rushed for three scores and 147 yards. The Stanford University-bound tank-like runner needed just 19:51 to record his 19th, 20th, and 21st. rushing scores of the season. Harris Jr. rushed for 301 yards and six scores Oct. 15 in a 67-0 win at Lutheran South.
Priory coach Jake Parent geared his game-plan towards stopping Harris Jr. He felt his team succeeded for the most part.
"That was goal No. 1," Parent said. "The idea was to force them to go to their secondary stuff."
The Cougars did just that — with plenty of success.
"They took away some of the things I thought they were going to allow us," Harris Sr. said. "Believe it or not, we actually had to deviate away from our game plan a little bit."
Coffey took advantage of the Ravens' focus on the ground game by connecting on his first 11 passes.
"I felt real comfortable with our guys," Coffey said. "We've got so many weapons. I just look at the field and see who I'm going to hit and they do the rest."
The 6-foot-5 Coffey is a four-year starter who understands the offense perfectly.
"He's our guy, he's our leader," Harris Sr. said. "I think he's the best quarterback in the area."
Lutheran St. Charles, which amassed 617 yards, found the end zone on a pair of 45-yard drives to begin the game. Harris Jr. bowled over from 3 yards out for the first score just 2:42 into the contest. Coffey hit Parr on 28-yard strike to push the lead to 12-0 before Harris Jr. scored again on a short run for an 18-0 cushion with just over a minute left in the opening period.
Priory battled back throughout the rest of the game, but was never able to get closer than 18-6, which came on a 39-yard TD strike from Gerard Grewe to Jahaad Fort early in the second period.
Harris Jr. muscled in from 20 yards out midway through the second period to push the lead to 31-6.
Priory scored twice in the second half, much of which was played with a running clock.
"What I liked about our kids is that they didn't stop, they didn't quit, they kept on fighting," Parent said.
Lutheran St. Charles carries high hopes into the post-season. Last season, the Cougars had the same aspirations, but got upset by Duchesne 16-13 in district play after beating the Pioneers 35-13 in the regular season.
"We still haven't forgotten that," Coffey said. "We're going to make sure nothing like that happens again."