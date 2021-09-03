Coffey's big effort helps Lutheran St. Charles knock off Chaminade

LADUE — Quarterback Aaron Coffey had the Lutheran St. Charles offense percolating Friday night.
The 6-foot-5-inch senior connected on 17 of 20 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Cougars to a 46-6 win over Chaminade at Ohlms Field.
"Our game was great. We knew we had to win," Coffey said. "I've got a lot of weapons to choose from and that makes me a better player."
Senior running back Arlen Harris Jr. scored four touchdowns. He rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries. The Stanford-bound Harris also caught six passes for 68 yards.
"It's so good to be able to play this game," Harris Jr. said. "This was a huge win for us. That loss last week really hurt. We had a chip on our shoulder."
Lutheran St. Charles lost to Denver Lutheran 35-14 last week.
The Cougars (1-1) are sixth among small schools in the STlhighschoolsports.com rankings and seventh in Class 2 in the Missouri Media poll.
Chaminade (1-1) is ranked No. 10 among large schools according to STLhighschoolsports.com and No. 7 in the Class 5 Missouri Media poll.
"I'm so happy to get in the win column," Cougars coach Arlen Harris Sr. said. "Honestly, we were humbled last week as a program. The boys have worked so hard this year. We had a lot to correct. We've still got a lot of room to grow, but I think we're heading in the right direction. That was a good football team we beat. It was a bigger class school."
The Cougars scored on the opening drive. Arlen Harris Jr. caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Coffey. Harris took a pass in the flat and shook off a couple of defenders to score.
"I got that little screen pass and I like to be versatile," Harris Jr. said. "I like to catch the ball and run."
The Cougars recovered an onside kick, but failed to take advantage as several holding penalties thwarted the drive.
Chaminade took possession after a punt on its 5-yard-line and went 95 yards for its only touchdown of the game. Senior Cam Epps ran in from 3 yards out.
The euphoria from the score quickly evaporated. Lutheran St. Charles senior Aidan McLean, a 5-foot-8 speed merchant, caught the kickoff and scampered 84 yards for a touchdown. He went up the middle and then darted to the right and raced untouched down the sideline for the score with 2 minutes, 5 seconds to play in the first quarter.
"That was crazy," McLean said. "I caught the ball and saw a hole open up. I was just gone. It felt like a 1,000 yards to me running it. You forget about everything. Everything turns to white noise. All you think about is getting into the end zone. It got everybody's spirits back up. It put our foot on the gas again."
Harris Sr. noted the return came at just the right time.
"He saw a seam and went for it," Harris Sr. said about McLean. "That was a really big play right there after they just scored. It was huge for us."
The Cougars made it 20-6 when McLean, playing wingback, took a handoff from Coffey. He scooted around right end for a 7-yard touchdown run.
"I had good blocks and it set up a good run," McLean said.
A fumble on the kickoff and a recovery by the Cougars' Isaiah Rubio set Lutheran St. Charles up at the Chaminade 42. A brilliant tipped catch by sophomore Michael Parr Jr. went for 33 yards and put the ball on the 3.
"It was a terrible throw," Coffey said. "He just made a great play."
Harris Jr. bulled in from there to make it 26-6.
The Cougars' Leylan LaGrant recovered a fumble with 4 seconds left in the half on the Chaminade 39.
"We had to take a shot there," Coffey said. "I saw Parr was open and he caught it."
Lutheran St. Charles rolled the dice and Coffey hit Parr on a post pattern in stride for a touchdown as the whistle blew an end to the half with the Cougars up 34-6.
Coffey was a perfect 11-for-11 in the first half.
"I think he's one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the area," Harris Sr. said. "He can sling the ball when we ask him. He's accurate when he's comfortable. We've got weapons for him. I just trusted my guys there on that last play of the half to get it done. I saw the post was open. If I'm going to have one play, I'm going to call that one. It was an awesome play. Parr got hurt last year and he's got a chip on his shoulder."
Harris Jr. scored on runs of 15 and 3 yards in the third quarter to account for the final two touchdowns.
"He's our bell cow in the backfield," Harris Sr. said. "We like to get the ball to him when we can. We're not going to hide it."
This was a big game for the Cougars' Ashtin Rustemeyer, a senior lineman who has committed to Arkansas State. Rustemeyer started as a freshman for Chaminade before transferring to Lutheran St. Charles.
"Absolutely, this was a big win for us," Rustemeyer said. "I was here my freshman year. It was a lot of deja vu for me here tonight. I started every game as a freshman here at Chaminade. To come out on top in this game makes the heart beat a little faster. We played a tough team last week but this week, we played our game."