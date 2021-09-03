Coffey's big effort helps Lutheran St. Charles knock off Chaminade

"He saw a seam and went for it," Harris Sr. said about McLean. "That was a really big play right there after they just scored. It was huge for us."

The Cougars made it 20-6 when McLean, playing wingback, took a handoff from Coffey. He scooted around right end for a 7-yard touchdown run.

"I had good blocks and it set up a good run," McLean said.

A fumble on the kickoff and a recovery by the Cougars' Isaiah Rubio set Lutheran St. Charles up at the Chaminade 42. A brilliant tipped catch by sophomore Michael Parr Jr. went for 33 yards and put the ball on the 3.

"It was a terrible throw," Coffey said. "He just made a great play."

Harris Jr. bulled in from there to make it 26-6.

The Cougars' Leylan LaGrant recovered a fumble with 4 seconds left in the half on the Chaminade 39.

"We had to take a shot there," Coffey said. "I saw Parr was open and he caught it."

Lutheran St. Charles rolled the dice and Coffey hit Parr on a post pattern in stride for a touchdown as the whistle blew an end to the half with the Cougars up 34-6.

Coffey was a perfect 11-for-11 in the first half.