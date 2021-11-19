Coleman scores four TDs as St. Mary's cruises past Park Hills Central, into Class 3 semifinals

PARK HILLS — St. Mary’s quarterback Caron Spann knew teammate Kevin Coleman was special 10 years ago.
“Ever since JFL, playing against him and like not knowing that I might be on the same team with this kid someday,” Spann said.
Spann is happier to be playing with Coleman than against him. The quarterback-wide receiver combination continued their stellar football season in leading St. Mary’s to a 44-7 win at Park Hills Central on Friday night in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
St. Mary’s (10-1), No. 1 in both the STLhighschoolsports.com small school and the Missouri Media Class 3 rankings, will play either Mexico (9-2) or Seneca (8-4) in the semifinals next week. It is the third semifinal appearance for the Dragons and first since 2019.
Spann threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns, most of which went to Coleman.
“We always had a close connection,” Coleman said. “Every day in practice, in the summertime, and now we get that connection in practice running full speed, working on that chemistry.”
The first half was all Coleman, all the time.
Coleman scored all four of the Dragons’ touchdowns in the first half. Spann went 4 for 6 passing for 116 yards in the first two quarters, with Coleman on the receiving end of all of his completions.
“This is what I expect him to do,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “I'm not shocked. I expect him to go out and make plays for us.”
Coleman capped St. Mary’s first two drives with touchdown catches of 53 and 12 yards. His third score came on the ground as he weaved his way through the entire Central defense for a 52-yard touchdown run and he tacked on a 14-yard touchdown on the next drive.
“I love seeing my teammates smile every time I touch the end zone,” Coleman said. “I always come up to my O-line and tell them if it wasn't for you guys and the quarterback, everybody on the team, I wouldn't score. We celebrate together.”
Central coach Kory Schweiss knew Coleman would test his defense. The 5-foot-11 senior didn’t disappoint.
“He's a problem,” Schweiss said. “He can beat you vertical, he can beat you on post routes, corner routes, they can throw the quick stuff to him. You saw him out here zigzagging around, made about 17 people miss and I'm not exaggerating.”
Matthew Kamper booted a 21-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the half as St. Mary’s took a 31-0 lead into halftime.
The Dragons’ defense was just as good as the offense, recovering a pair of fumbles and getting an interception in the end zone to thwart Central’s best drive of the half.
“We play fast, we play strong, we play physical,” Turner said. “We get turnovers.”
While the Rebels were able to get nine first downs in the half, the speed of the St. Mary’s linebackers and secondary shut down Central’s short passing game.
“We knew coming out the gate that they loved doing screen passes,” St. Mary’s senior De’Shawn Fuller said. “I watch film a lot, I saw they ran that probably like 60 percent of the time. Film, it never lies to you.”
Central held the ball for just over 18 minutes in the first half, but was still outgained by St. Mary’s 284-188. The Dragons averaged 10.4 yards a play in the first two quarters.
Jamal Roberts caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Spann and Antonio Strong added a 19-yard touchdown run for St. Mary’s in a second half that was mostly played with a running clock.
Casen Murphy scored the only points for Central (10-2) on a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“You got to give a lot of credit to that football team we just played,” Schweiss said. “They are a juggernaut.”