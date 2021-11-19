Coleman scores four TDs as St. Mary's cruises past Park Hills Central, into Class 3 semifinals

“This is what I expect him to do,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “I'm not shocked. I expect him to go out and make plays for us.”

Coleman capped St. Mary’s first two drives with touchdown catches of 53 and 12 yards. His third score came on the ground as he weaved his way through the entire Central defense for a 52-yard touchdown run and he tacked on a 14-yard touchdown on the next drive.

“I love seeing my teammates smile every time I touch the end zone,” Coleman said. “I always come up to my O-line and tell them if it wasn't for you guys and the quarterback, everybody on the team, I wouldn't score. We celebrate together.”

Central coach Kory Schweiss knew Coleman would test his defense. The 5-foot-11 senior didn’t disappoint.

“He's a problem,” Schweiss said. “He can beat you vertical, he can beat you on post routes, corner routes, they can throw the quick stuff to him. You saw him out here zigzagging around, made about 17 people miss and I'm not exaggerating.”

Matthew Kamper booted a 21-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the half as St. Mary’s took a 31-0 lead into halftime.