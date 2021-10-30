Collinsville falls short of first postseason victory with home loss to Geneva

It was downhill from for the Kahoks from there, as the Vikings controlled the clock and tightened up defensively in the second half.

"We talk all the time that football is a game of momentum," Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen said. "That's what this game is about. You never know which play is going to be the play. You don't know what's going to set that spark.

"I told our boys that we're so proud of them. I don't recommend this, but every game, we've been down at one point, and we've come back and won six of them. They're fighters, and they continue to believe and lean on each other. It's great when that's a huge trait of your football team."

Collinsville had just nine plays and 29 total yards in the second half, as Geneva's offense contained Anderson. Adding to the Kahoks' woes was an ankle injury to junior Jerry Richardson, their leading rusher who entered the game with 1,322 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"A couple of kids got injured for us and we tried to change some things up," Rhodes said. "Jerry sprained an ankle. He could go, but it wasn't Jerry. We didn't adjust as well as we needed."

Geneva's winning touchdown was a play it usually runs with more room to operate. But the Vikings learned it also works in the red zone.